Nigerian Cardinal Peter Okpaleke is among those chosen to elect Pope Francis' successor, following years of distinguished service in the Church

From a modest upbringing in Anambra to earning a doctorate in Canon Law, Okpaleke has held several key pastoral and administrative roles

Known for his humility, resilience, and inclusive leadership, Cardinal Okpaleke champions faith-driven transformation and spiritual renewal in the Church

As the Catholic Church prepares for the transition to a new pontificate following the death of Pope Francis, Nigerian Cardinal Peter Okpaleke has been confirmed as one of the cardinals who will take part in the sacred duty of electing the next Pope.

His journey to this revered position is deeply rooted in years of spiritual service, academic distinction, and unwavering commitment to the Church.

Meet Nigerian Bishop Among Cardinals Who Will Elect Pope Francis' Successor

Source: Getty Images

Hailing from Anambra State, Cardinal Okpaleke's elevation is seen not only as recognition of personal merit but also as a symbol of the growing influence of the African Church in global Catholicism.

Humble Beginnings in Anambra

Peter Okpaleke was born on 1 March 1963 in Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, alongside his twin brother, Paul.

He was raised by his maternal grandmother in Uga after the early loss of his parents. Baptised on 1 April 1963, Peter’s childhood was steeped in the Catholic faith, which would later shape his lifelong vocation.

He is one of five surviving children and began his education at Oganiru Primary School, Uga, before proceeding to Uga Boys’ Secondary School and eventually several seminaries, both in Nigeria and abroad.

A Scholar and Servant

Cardinal Okpaleke’s academic achievements are impressive. After completing seminary studies in Nigeria, he earned a Doctorate in Canon Law (First Class Honours) from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome.

He also holds a Diploma in Ecclesiastical Administration, making him one of the most well-versed clergy in church governance and law.

These qualifications have underpinned his numerous roles within the Church’s administrative and pastoral arms, including serving as Assistant Secretary to the Bishop, Financial Administrator, and Diocesan Chancellor of the Awka Diocese.

A Call That Began in the Rain

Peter’s call to the priesthood began in an unexpected moment in 1972. Caught in heavy rain, young Peter was led by his aunt to attend Mass.

When no altar server arrived, the priest asked him to assist. That experience would become the spark for a life of devotion. He was ordained a priest on 22 August 1992 by the late Bishop Simon A. Okafor.

Since then, he has served both in diocesan administration and as a chaplain and parish priest, gaining deep pastoral experience and the admiration of his community.

From Rejection to Restoration

In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Fr. Okpaleke as Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, but opposition from local clergy prevented him from taking up the role. In a move demonstrating humility and obedience, he resigned in 2018.

Two years later, Pope Francis established the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia (CADEK) and appointed him as its first bishop.

His leadership in Ekwulobia has been marked by a clear vision: a church deeply rooted in faith, culture, and community transformation.

Leading with Vision and Compassion

Bishop Okpaleke has emphasised discipleship, joyful living of the faith, and a community-centred mission. He champions values such as integrity, transparency, accountability, and respect for all.

Through interactive sessions with laity and clergy alike, he has cultivated a participatory and inclusive leadership style.

He remains deeply engaged in evangelisation at the grassroots, focusing on healing, formation, and service.

A Cardinal Called to Serve the Global Church

On 29 May 2022, during a pastoral visit, Bishop Okpaleke was surprised with the news of his elevation to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis. He was formally created a cardinal in a consistory held on 27 August 2022, making him eligible to vote in the next papal conclave.

He now joins a select group of cardinals from around the world entrusted with choosing the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prolific Author and Church Thinker

Cardinal Okpaleke has written extensively on canon law and church leadership. His nine published works address issues such as conflict resolution in the Church, parish property administration, and irregular marriages. He continues to contribute to theological thought through lectures and edited compilations of his addresses.

He is also an active member of the Canon Law Society of Nigeria and serves as Chairman of the Canon Law Commission of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

