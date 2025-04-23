Simon Ekpa's lawyer denies reports of his imminent extradition to Nigeria, stating that the case is still pending in Finland

Ekpa, held in Finland since November 2024, faces terrorism-related charges, with Finland yet to formally press charges or approve extradition

Nigeria has expressed hope for Ekpa's extradition, with government officials citing his detention as a positive step towards facing justice

Simon Ekpa, a key figure associated with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, remains behind bars in Finland, with legal discussions surrounding his potential extradition to Nigeria ongoing.

Ekpa has been held in Finland since his arrest, facing charges related to terrorism and other criminal activities.

Has Finnish Court Approved Simon Ekpa’s Extradition to Nigeria? Lawyer Reacts

The Nigerian government has expressed a strong desire to see him face trial in Nigeria, with some reports circulating that a Finnish court may soon set a date for his extradition.

However, Ekpa’s lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, responded to media reports suggesting that the Finnish courts have already ruled on the matter.

Gummerus clarified that the case is still pending, and no official decision has been made on Ekpa’s transfer to Nigeria.

“I do not have any information confirming that Simon Ekpa will be extradited to Nigeria. The case is still pending,” Gummerus told BBC News Pidgin last week.

Details of the extradition process

The controversy surrounding Ekpa's extradition stems from his dual nationality; although he is a Nigerian national, he also holds Finnish citizenship.

This complicates the legal process, as Finland is under no obligation to extradite its citizens unless specific conditions are met.

The Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme initially sentenced Ekpa to prison in November 2024, where he has remained since.

Despite being placed on Nigeria's Sanction List, alongside 16 other individuals linked to terrorism, it remains unclear whether Finland will ultimately approve the extradition request.

What did Ekpa’s lawyer say about the extradition?

When contacted by BBC News Pidgin, Ekpa’s lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, confirmed that the case is ongoing, and there is no specific date for an extradition hearing.

He also revealed that Ekpa would appear in court in June 2025 for pre-trial hearings.

“We’ve received the pre-trial file and are reviewing it. Simon Ekpa will appear in court in June 2025,” Gummerus added.

Meanwhile, the Finnish court has not yet pressed formal charges, leaving the case open until May 2025, when a decision on charges will be made.

Nigeria's stance on Ekpa’s extradition

The Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has expressed support for Finland’s decision to detain Ekpa.

The President praised Finland for its actions, emphasising that the Nigerian government will not tolerate any statements or actions that could incite division among the country’s people.

“We appreciate the Finnish government for their efforts in detaining Simon Ekpa, and we hope they will proceed with the extradition process,” President Tinubu stated in January 2025.

Tukur Gusau, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Defence Ministry, echoed the sentiment, noting that the arrest could be a crucial step towards Ekpa's eventual extradition to face justice in Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that this will lead to Ekpa’s extradition so that he can face justice in Nigeria,” Gusau said.

Simon Ekpa: Challenges in the extradition process

Extradition between two sovereign nations is never guaranteed, as each country must agree to transfer the individual involved.

In the case of Simon Ekpa, the process could be influenced by several factors, including the absence of a bilateral extradition agreement between Nigeria and Finland.

Chukwuma Ezeala, a legal expert, discussed the complexities of the process, stating that while terrorism is considered an international crime, there are still conditions that must be met for extradition.

“Since both Finland and Nigeria are signatories to the Rome Statute, Ekpa could theoretically be extradited, but this depends on whether the required conditions are fulfilled,” Ezeala explained.

He also pointed out that issues surrounding human rights could affect the extradition decision.

If Finland believes that Ekpa’s rights would not be protected in Nigeria, they may refuse the request.

Vince Onyekwelu, a former British police officer and security analyst, further stated that the Nigerian government’s human rights record could play a significant role in Finland’s decision.

“If Finland believes that Nigeria would not uphold Simon Ekpa’s human rights, they might not agree to extradite him,” Onyekwelu stated in a recent interview.

Finnish authorities freeze Simon Ekpa’s assets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reports making the rounds on Saturday, December 14, disclosed that the authorities in Finland have frozen the assets of Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Biafran agitator facing allegations of terrorism-related activities.

Yle, a local newspaper, reported that the Finnish government also froze the assets of companies associated with Ekpa and four of his accomplices, who are also in remand.

