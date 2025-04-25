The Trump Organization launched "Trump 2028" merchandise, reigniting speculation about Donald Trump seeking a third presidential term despite constitutional limits

The 22nd Amendment prohibits serving more than two terms, but Trump has hinted at exploring methods to amend this restriction

Supporters, including Rep. Andy Ogles, have proposed constitutional changes tailored to enable Trump’s third-term bid

The Trump Organization began selling red hats and T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Trump 2028" on April 24, reigniting speculation about Donald Trump potentially seeking a third term as president.

The merchandise, which includes a $50 hat and a $36 T-shirt with the tagline "Rewrite the Rules", has raised questions about the feasibility of such a bid given the constitutional bar on serving more than two terms.

Trump Organisation Sells T-Shirt and Cap, Promoting Third Term Bid in 2028.

Source: Getty Images

When asked about the apparel, the White House referred inquiries to the Trump Organization, which declined to comment.

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked, "But it's a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!"

Constitutional challenges to a third term

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibits any individual from being elected president more than twice. Trump, who served terms in 2016 and 2024, would require a constitutional amendment to pursue a third term.

Despite this, Trump has repeatedly teased the idea, stating in March 2024, "There are methods which you could do it."

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump told NBC News then. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

Asked by NBC if he wanted a third term, Trump said, “I like working.”

“I’m not joking,” Trump said. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

In May 2024, Trump further fuelled speculation during a speech to the National Rifle Association, questioning whether his potential third term would be considered "three-term or two-term."

Supporters push for constitutional amendment

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon predicted on April 11 that Trump would run and win a third term, claiming, "We have a team" working to enable this. Similarly, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced a resolution in January to amend the Constitution, allowing Trump and future presidents to serve a third term.

The amendment, however, excludes former two-term presidents like Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Trump Organisation Sells T-Shirt and Cap, Promoting Third Term Bid in 2028.

Source: Twitter

Trump opens up on 3rd-term presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump of the United States has said he is not joking regarding the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment.

He made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with NBC News, stating that there were methods for doing so. "There are methods by which you could do it," says Trump about a possible third term.

Buttressing his point, Trump, in a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, referred to his allies. The US president stated: “A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration."

