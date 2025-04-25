Juma Jux's sister, Fatima, has shared a video where her sister-in-law, Priscilla was busy hyping her

In the clip, Fatima had dressed up as if she was stepping out and the new bride decided to celebrate her by calling her sweet names

She asked about her Nigerian prince and told her not to go back to Tanzania anytime soon, Fatima also reacted to the praises

Iyabo Ojo's recently married daughter, Priscilla Mkambala, made fans drool with the way she hyped her sister-in-law in a new video.

Fatima, Juma Jux's sister, had dressed up in a flamboyant attire with her lovely bag as if she was stepping out of the house when Priscilla started singing her praises.

In the clip shared by Fatima, she was wearing a beautiful red flowing gown with her necklace and a cute bag. She was displaying while being recorded.

Reacting to her look, Priscilla called her 'Achalugo the finest'. She also asked about her Nigerian prince, as Fatima smiled in the recording.

Priscilla continues to hype Fatima

Also in the recording, Priscilla told Fatima not to go back to Tanzania but should be living in Nigeria.

Not done, Priscilla asked for her 'Odogwu' and Fatima smiled again.

Reacting to all the praises and names showered on her by her sister-in-law, Fatima called Priscilla her soul.

Recall that Fatima and Priscilla are so fond of each other, and they don't hesitate to celebrate each other at every given opportunity.

A few months ago, Fatima poured praises on her sister-in-law for accepting all members of her family as her own.

She gushed over Priscilla and stated how she was anticipating her upcoming wedding ceremony to her brother.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Fatima's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Priscilla's sister-in-law. Here are comments below:

@tempire_luxury commented:

"The real groom is Fatima, we love u bcos of ur big heart ."

@saintcathys reacted:

"Fatima of Lagas . Fatima of the GoodLife."

@scentsbybuchi shared:

"You are gorgeous

@somuah.irene said:

"Pricy dey hype fatima anyhow, fatima is such a wonderful person."

@jtbaby2000 commented:

"Beautiful you our beloved sister-in-lawFatma of Lagos. Nigeria's sweetheart."

@oluwaseunfunmi.james reacted:

"Abeg make one odogwu frm Nigerian carry our pretty in law oooo."

@solistar_industrial_machine shared:

"Good sister in-law with a good heart."

Iyabo Ojo appreciates in-law over daughter's reception

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had celebrated her Tanzanian in-laws over the way they treated her daughter when she got to the country.

She shared a lovely video of Priscilla's reception in Tanzania and stated that her in-law had done well for her and her family by accepting her daughter.

Iyabo Ojo specially appreciated a woman whom she called her in-law (Fatima) and said that she was energetic and amazing. Fans also joined the actress to celebrate Tanzanian people for their hospitality.

