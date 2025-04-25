A married Nigerian lady has shared a video expressing her joy after having a serious clash with her sister-in-law

In the video, she danced and raised her shoulders high in pride, stating that she landed a 'dirty slap' on her sister-in-law's face

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A recent confrontation between a Nigerian lady and her sister-in-law has become the topic of discussion on social media.

The incident, which led to a physical altercation, sparked mixed reactions from netizens who were interested in the matter.

Lady rejoices after slapping sister-in-law

The lady, known on TikTok as @mummy_perfection, posted a clip showing her celebratory mood after the clash.

In the video, she danced and boasted about having delivered a slap to her sister-in-law's face.

The video garnered massive attention, with many users taking to the comments section to express their opinions.

Reactions ranged from support for the lady's actions to criticism of her behaviour and 'disrespect' for her man's family.

Some viewers praised her for standing up for herself, while others condemned her for resorting to violence.

The lady's account of the incident hinted at a history of tension with her sister-in-law, whom she accused of interfering in her marriage.

According to her, the altercation was a response to prolonged stress and frustration caused by her sister-in-law's actions.

"I just realised I am the disrespectful wife that gave her sister-in-law a dirty slap. E shock the werey. I give the werey very dirty slap you dey stress me for my marriage I return the energy you dey vex," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady slaps sister-in-law

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@miz_dede1 said:

"But why are sister in-laws like that, can’t they mind their business, sister in-law if you are reading this now, discipline yourself in advance cause l won’t tolerate anything from you."

@BAKES BY IZEE said:

"So I’ll now be disrespecting my brother’s wife cus she’s married to my brother?? Thank God my only brother’s wife is more like my mother’s child! Glad."

@FASHION FURY( WHOLESALER) said:

"Make them dey stay their house now. My husband family hardly visit. We all dey Lagos and na village we dey meet most times. Too much familiarity brings disrespect make everybody stay their own abeg."

@taiwokehinde6 said:

"My own sis in-law is very friendly and respectful. Love that soul."

@babe wrote:

"Wetin I go fit do dear future sis inlaw of u re seeing dis.please respect or discipline urself, I nor get respect for person way nor dey respect me."

@TheSweetgirl said:

"But I thank God for today. Anybody way know me when I was single go no say me self no small. But i come marry e be like say i no dey see food chop."

@morrisonevanessa said:

"The Joy when u are the only wife in the family and all ur inlaws love you with reckless abandon. My in-laws 100%."

@Gift.john98 added:

"God bless u, mine said she would've just slapped me because I cried during misunderstanding with my husband, but I thank God it never happened if not I would be in jail by now."

Lady fights mother-in-law over front seat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video on Instagram caused a debate on social media over who should sit in the front seat of a man's car.

The man in the video asked his wife to get down from the front seat of his car while his mother sits in the front seat.

