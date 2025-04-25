Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana has completely turned a deaf ear to the noise of naysayers online

The popular socialite was insulted and dragged online after he publicly declared his real next of kin following his adopted son’s claim to the title

Following the drama, Obi Cubana went online to share a video from his luxury 50th birthday party

Social media users were excited to see Obi Cubana’s post regarding his 50th birthday party. The popular billionaire, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, became a subject of ridicule on social media after his family affair was made public.

Recall that the billionaire’s adopted son, Chidi, posted a TikTok video where he claimed that he was the next of kin.

Obi Cubana shares clips for his 50th bday amid next of kin saga. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Obi Cubana took to Instagram and shared a photo of his first biological son, Alex, declaring him next of kin. His move angered Nigerians, who called him all sorts of names, suggesting that he could have handled things far better.

To shun naysayers, Cubana shared a photo of his family and declared all of them his next of kin, igniting even more reactions online.

In a new video shared on his official social media page, Obi Cubana shared a video from his silver jubilee celebration. Again, he appreciated everyone who showed up and showed out for him.

In his words:

"50for50. 12th April 2025 will forever be a day to remember! Thank you everyone for making this happen, thank you!!!"

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Obi Cubana's post

Read reactions to Obi Cubana's post as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@phildagreatt said:

"You’re welcome the main ODG, April 12th I fasted and prayed so much for you and all thanks to GOD it was a success. We April born are special."

@blowmoney001 said:

"So we go bend our phones before we watch this video 😂😂 , you don give everybody job. #50for50 na top notch even those that didn’t attend heard about it… Classic birthday party 🥳 💯."

@offical_osemowa said:

"The real odogwu…. We’re yr next of kin 😂."

@davidjesus_o_jacob said:

"Congratulations to you once again Sir! Be ever blessed in JESUS'NAME. AMEN."

Obi Cubana shares clips for his 50th bday amid next of kin saga. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

@woolett.chistopher2023 said:

"Na wa ❤️🔥make una drop aza for 60 min and you go take me see the boy wa da church Abi 😢."

@say_lam0 said:

"Obi help tell lush I admire her strength ❤️😍 more good things will always happen to her."

@chinnysbeautysaloon said:

"We don hear naa the next of kins."

@eliakim_billions said:

"This was a carnival not a birthday party congratulations again 🎉 to chief Dr obinna iyiegbu okpatazuora👏👏👏 more years to come."

Obi Cubana shares details about his mum

Legit.ng also previously reported on Obi Cubana granting an interview where he spoke about his late mother and her two-week burial ceremony that shook the country.

During the conversation with Chude, the billionaire shared why he and his brothers went all out to celebrate their late mum's burial with so much razzmatazz and fanfare.

Obi Cubana also made a stirring revelation during the interview about his family and a generational curse they've been dealing with, sparking many reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng