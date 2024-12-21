Over 60 lives were lost in stampedes across Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija as citizens scrambled for food at events meant to provide relief

Peter Obi initially criticized systemic failures in a now-deleted tweet but later commended the organizers for their efforts

Obi calls for urgent reforms to address poverty, inequality, and food insecurity, emphasizing the need for safety at public events

Former Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi has expressed deep sorrow over a series of deadly stampedes that occurred during events organized to provide food and relief to impoverished citizens.

The incidents, which have claimed dozens of lives, highlight the severe economic hardships and systemic issues affecting the nation.

Nigerians mourn as stampedes claim lives

The first tragedy unfolded during a Christmas celebration in Ibadan, Oyo State, where about 35 people, mostly children, were trampled to death while scrambling for food and gifts.

A tweet from Peter Obi at the time criticized the state of the nation, pointing to systemic failures and inequalities that force citizens to compete desperately for basic necessities. However, this tweet was later deleted.

In a subsequent statement, Obi adopted a more measured tone, acknowledging the organizers of the events for their goodwill while also addressing the larger systemic challenges.

“I will not cast blame but instead appreciate the organizers... These tragedies reflect the systemic failures that plague our society,” he wrote.

Deadly stampedes reported in Abuja, Anambra

Further compounding the nation’s grief, additional stampedes have been reported in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Okija, Anambra State.

In Abuja, at least ten people lost their lives while struggling for palliatives, with many others injured. In Okija, 19 lives were lost in a similar tragedy as citizens scrambled for food items.

Obi’s revised statement expressed deep empathy for the victims and their families, describing the incidents as a painful reminder of the dire economic conditions faced by many Nigerians.

He lamented the harsh reality that citizens of a resource-rich nation are dying in their pursuit of food and basic survival. “How do we explain that in a nation blessed with abundant resources, our people are dying of hunger in such numbers?” he asked.

The former Anambra State governor also called for decisive action from leaders, emphasizing the need to prioritize policies addressing poverty, inequality, and food insecurity.

He stressed the importance of creating equitable access to resources while ensuring public safety at events.

