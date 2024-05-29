President Bola Tinubu signed the bill reinstating the old national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" into law,

This was announced by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a joint session of the senate and house of representatives on Wednesday, May 29.

The anthem "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" was Nigeria's first national anthem from 1960 until 1978, with lyrics by Lillian Jean Williams and music by Frances Berda

FCT, Abuja- President Bola Tinubu has signed the national anthem bill, reinstating the old national anthem "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" into law.

The senate president Godswill Akpabio announced this during a joint session of the senate and house of representatives on Wednesday, May 29.

Singing the old turned new national anthem Photo credit: @DejiAdesogan

Source: Twitter

In his welcome address, the senate president mentioned that the president was only stopping by to greet the lawmakers as he was there to commission the National Assembly Library, Vanguard reported.

But the speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, apologized for the misinformation earlier passed on the visit of the president, saying it was a mistake on the part of the national assembly.

The new national anthem

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

6 key facts about the old national anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”

"Nigeria, We Hail Thee" was used from Nigeria's independence in 1960 until 1978. It was replaced by "Arise, O Compatriots" in 1978. “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was adopted as Nigeria’s first national anthem on October 1, 1960. The lyrics were written by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate living in Nigeria at the time of independence. Frances Berda composed the music for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” On May 23, 2024, the House of Representatives passed a bill to revert to "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" as the national anthem.

Tinubu's govt proposed as new minimum wage

In another development, the Tinubu-led government has upped its proposal for the new minimum wage to N54,000., Legit.ng reported.

The labour unions had argued that the current minimum wage of N30,000 can no longer cater to the well-being of an average Nigerian worker.

Source: Legit.ng