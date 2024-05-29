"Nigeria, We Hail Thee": 6 Things You Must Know About Nigeria’s New National Anthem
- President Bola Tinubu signed the bill reinstating the old national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" into law,
- This was announced by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a joint session of the senate and house of representatives on Wednesday, May 29.
- The anthem "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" was Nigeria's first national anthem from 1960 until 1978, with lyrics by Lillian Jean Williams and music by Frances Berda
FCT, Abuja- President Bola Tinubu has signed the national anthem bill, reinstating the old national anthem "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" into law.
The senate president Godswill Akpabio announced this during a joint session of the senate and house of representatives on Wednesday, May 29.
In his welcome address, the senate president mentioned that the president was only stopping by to greet the lawmakers as he was there to commission the National Assembly Library, Vanguard reported.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
But the speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, apologized for the misinformation earlier passed on the visit of the president, saying it was a mistake on the part of the national assembly.
The new national anthem
Nigeria we hail thee,
Our own dear native land,
Though tribe and tongue may differ,
In brotherhood we stand,
Nigerians all, and proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland.
Nigeria we hail thee,
Our own dear native land,
Though tribe and tongue may differ,
In brotherhood we stand,
Nigerians all, and proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland.
Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign,
In peace or battle honour’d,
And this we count as gain,
To hand on to our children
A banner without stain.
O God of all creation,
Grant this our one request,
Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed,
And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed.
6 key facts about the old national anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”
- "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" was used from Nigeria's independence in 1960 until 1978.
- It was replaced by "Arise, O Compatriots" in 1978.
- “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was adopted as Nigeria’s first national anthem on October 1, 1960.
- The lyrics were written by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate living in Nigeria at the time of independence.
- Frances Berda composed the music for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”
- On May 23, 2024, the House of Representatives passed a bill to revert to "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" as the national anthem.
Tinubu's govt proposed as new minimum wage
In another development, the Tinubu-led government has upped its proposal for the new minimum wage to N54,000., Legit.ng reported.
The labour unions had argued that the current minimum wage of N30,000 can no longer cater to the well-being of an average Nigerian worker.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944