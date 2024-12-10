The iPhone 16 topped Google Trends as Nigeria's most searched mobile phone in 2024

Budget-friendly brands like Infinix, Redmi, and Tecno dominated the top 10, reflecting Nigerians' preference for affordability and functionality.

The list highlights a dynamic market where premium and mid-range smartphones cater to diverse consumer needs

The iPhone 16 has emerged as Nigeria’s most searched mobile phone of 2024, according to data from Google Trends.

The report, which highlights the year’s most popular mobile devices in the country, reflects the enduring appeal of Apple’s flagship smartphone despite its premium price point.

iPhone 16 tops list

Topping the list, the iPhone 16 captured the attention of tech-savvy Nigerians eager to explore its new features, including improved performance, advanced camera technology, and cutting-edge software.

Its dominance underscores Apple’s influence in Nigeria’s competitive mobile market, even as affordability remains a significant factor for most buyers. Following closely behind is the Infinix Note 40, which secured the second spot on the list. Infinix continues to resonate with Nigerian consumers, offering a balance of affordability and functionality.

Known for its impressive battery life and large display, the Note 40 has gained traction among young professionals and students.

Redmi products make list Redmi smartphones also made a strong showing, with the Redmi 13C and Redmi 14C ranking third and fourth, respectively. Both devices offer budget-friendly options with solid performance, making them favorites among price-conscious consumers. Infinix retained a strong presence on the list, with the Infinix Hot 40, Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus, and Infinix Smart 8 occupying the fifth, sixth, and tenth positions, respectively.

These devices cater to diverse user needs, from gaming enthusiasts to individuals seeking basic functionality. Tecno, another popular brand in Nigeria, made its mark with the Tecno Pop 9 and Tecno Spark 20, which ranked eighth and ninth. These models are celebrated for their affordability, stylish designs, and user-friendly features. The presence of multiple Infinix, Redmi, and Tecno models highlights the strong demand for budget and mid-range smartphones in Nigeria. These brands have successfully bridged the gap between functionality and cost, appealing to a broad spectrum of the population.

