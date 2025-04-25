Regina Daniels has shared how she spent her Easter as she posts a video of her outing on Instagram page

In the post, she was seen giving out money to some patients in the hospital, some other items were also giving

Fans who saw the actress confirmed that she was at a Federal medical Centre in Asaba, they prayed for her

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has warmed the hearts of her fans after she shared how she spent her Easter, which took place few days ago.

In her post, the mother of two visited an undisclosed hospital, where she was well received. She was wearing a white long gown as many went to welcome her.

Some items including several packs of noodles, packs of baby oil, pampers, baby wipes, tissue papers, corn flakes, beverage and other items were seen in the recording.

The movie star who was taunted over her congratulatory message to Priscilla Ojo handled some items to the patients in the hospital. She was also seen carrying some babies, and she tried to comfort some patients.

Regina Daniels gives out money

Also in the recording, Regina Daniels was seen giving wads of cash to some patients to pay their hospital bill.

A man was seen prostrating for the moviemaker after she gave him some bundles of N1000 notes.

In the caption of her post, the actress who recently resumed social media with her husband said she was extending her hands.

The star actress also noted that compassion should be turned to daily bread and hope into tomorrow.

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Reactions have trailed the video of the Regina Daniels' outing. Here are some comments below:

@damietedegh reacted:

"Regina I've never commented on your post but I will today, you see this your kind heart may God bless you and protect you from evil for being an answered prayers to this souls."

@kesta_gfeller commented:

"Almighty God will keep blessing you."

@vivyan.gabriel shared:

"Awww Geee, forever sweet."

@josephjuniorjohnson said:

"You and yours will never lack , Amen."

@holysofi49 shared:

"You see the act of showing love and care to people even in the midst of hatered, it is another different level of maturity. Your reward is special made from God direct."

@pisces_queen_exquisite wrote:

"Nice one Gina. This has been my dream to help people ( philanthropist) but, Is well."

@queenigwe08 commented:

"Yea this is fmc Asaba ,went for anti-natal,she passed me self,this lady is beautiful and really down to earth,was admiring her from far Sha ,the convoy way follow her no go let u come close,she's cool."

