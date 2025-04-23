A female lawyer advised men on how to legally protect their property from their wives in the event of a divorce

She stated that if a woman took part of a man’s property after divorce, then he was not a smart man

Many reacted to the viral post as the lawyer gave details on what men can do to protect their property

A female Nigerian lawyer, Gift Samuel, shared how men can protect their property from their wives during divorce.

She shared what men should do to prevent their wives from collecting their property during divorce.

On her Facebook page, the lawyer explained how men can register their properties in the name of the kids.

Her post read:

“If a woman divorce you and takes part in your property, it means you're not smart as a man. There's something called irrevocable TRUST. Register in the name of your kids, it ceases to be part of a marriage property.”

Lawyer explains how men can protect their property

The lawyer further explained her point, stating that the trust must be done before marriage.

She said:

“The only exception to this could be Timing. If you run to "the trust" during your time of divorce, it will not be honored , it becomes a malicious step. If the trust was established BEFORE the marriage, it is more likely to be viewed as separate property. If it was created during the marriage and divorce period, it may be subject to division.”

As many asked her about how the trust can be established before having children, the lawyer added:

“Trust must only be for children. No 2. Trust can be done without carrying the name of any child . 3. Trust can have more than one beneficiary and terms. It can be revoked and irrevocable.

“I can also say I want this Trust Nominee to hold my property for any child I have in future until they're 18. If, paradventure I bear no child, my property should be given to charities and part of it to my brother. When that is the case, it doesn't concern whatever the woman comes up with tomorrow.”

Reactions trail lawyer’s advice to men

Chima Eberechi said:

"I think the best way to avoid all the brouhaha that comes with divorce, is just to sign Pre-Nup before marriage."

Blessing Ochanya Asinde said:

"Kai this one no favour your fellow gender oh."

Ejiga Godwin Jnr said:

"What if the kids no be your own sef. Double wahala."

Mitchell Chisom said:

"With it (property) being with the children it's same as being with the woman cos she will definitely manipulaté the her way into the properties through the children."

