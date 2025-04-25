A Nigerian woman left the United Kingdom after four years of staying in the country and moved to another country

She relocated to Canada to start all over again, as she explained the actual reason for moving to the new country

Many reacted after her video went viral, congratulating her for not returning to Nigeria instead

A Nigerian woman, Gbemisola Onigbode, who lived in the United Kingdom for four years, packed her bags and left the country.

The woman, who has a child, revealed that she relocated to Canada to start all over again.

Nigerian Woman Leaves UK After 4 Years, Relocates to Canada to Start All Over Again, Explains Why

Source: TikTok

In a video by @gbemisola.onigbode on TikTok, the lady explained that she had to leave the UK to reunite with her husband after almost one year apart.

She said:

“You packed your bags after living in the United Kingdom for 4 years and started all over again. I’m still in awe of God’s faithfulness."

"I get to live with my husband again after staying apart for almost a year due to certain circumstances,solo parenting. Our joy sure knew no bounds reuniting again as a family of 3 and I will surely tell this story. The best thing I heard yesterday was “Welcome to Canada”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman relocates from UK to Canada

@Loba said:

“I did this relocation two weeks ago but not to Canada. Mine was about 2 years of living in the UK, so I totally understand. May God give you the land for your possession.”

@Sure marcus said:

“In my mind, I was saying "God abeg, make e nor be Nigeria o". was so happy when I saw Canada.

@queenify720 said:

“I was praying in my mind and saying u should make sure it's not Nigeria that u are relocating to oo.”

@saint said:

“I had to watch it finish so as to know you didn't come back to Nigeria now.”

@Margaret said:

“Sometimes, people don't know what they really want in life, jumping from one place to another. May God help them.”

@Chosen said:

“Canada is horrible place to live !!is the UK that bad? This whole world is in chaos we all need Jesus because moving from country to country won’t give us peace.”

@TROY said:

“I let out a big sigh when I saw Canada, I wa soo afraid you were coming back to Nigeria, in my mind I was say pls don't come back here oooo.”

Nigerian Woman Leaves UK After 4 Years, Relocates to Canada to Start All Over Again, Explains Why

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a Nigerian nurse relocated to Canada as a permanent resident, while another returned from Canada to Nigeria to close her business.

Lady relocates to Canada after one-year visa delay

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she finally relocated to Canada after experiencing a one-year visa delay.

She shared how she finally got her visa after being called for a surprise interview while waiting.

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng