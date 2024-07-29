Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the minimum wage bill into law.

This president's move ended months of deliberations between the federal government, labour unions, and the private sector.

As reported by Channels TV, Tinubu signed it at the State House in Abuja on Monday days after the National Assembly had passed the bill.

The Cable reported that the president signed the bill in the council chamber of the State House in the middle of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

More to follow…

