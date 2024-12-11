Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - A spokesperson of President Bola Tinubu, Barrister Daniel Bwala, on Wednesday, December 11, said unlike Ghana where the opposition won the presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain its seat in 2027.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Bwala spoke when he visited the national secretariat of the ruling APC.

He said:

“Given comparative analysis, that is not to say, I am blaming the government of Ghana, but there are divergent applications of government policy.

“If you have been following events in Ghana, you would see that over the last one year and if you follow the indices, you find out that it is not the same thing that is happening in the two countries. What Mr President is doing in redirecting the economy is on the right path. Mr President is very confident.

“The idea of the ruling party losing the election, that will not happen."

2024 Ghanaian general election

Legit.ng reports that the general elections were held in Ghana on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect the president and all 276 members of Parliament. Then-incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, having completed his constitutional term limits, was ineligible for re-election.

The National Democratic Congress candidate, former President John Mahama, won a majority in the first round, enough to win without a runoff. Ruling New Patriotic Party candidate Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat on election night.

2027: Presidency sends message to opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bwala said the current administration “will continue to work towards a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria for all”.

According to Bwala, his principal “has shown remarkable tolerance for the opposition, even in the face of intense criticism”. He insisted that President Tinubu is focused on achieving his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

