The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has provided an exclusive update on the ongoing fight against the Lukarawa terror group.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 14, the Forum expressed cautious optimism, noting that the group appears to be on the run.

ACF National Publicity Secretary Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba commended the Nigerian Army for their continuous operations against the Lukarawa group.

While acknowledging the positive developments, Muhammad-Baba emphasised that this battle is far from over.

"This is a process, not a destination," he said.

He expressed hope that these efforts would continue, underlining the importance of cooperation between Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

ACF harps on importance of regional cooperation

Muhammad-Baba also pointed out the necessity of cross-border collaboration in addressing the terror threat.

"Gone are the days when we insist on international boundaries that have been less than 200 years old," he remarked.

Referring to the vast border between Nigeria and Niger, he stated that cooperation is essential to combating Lukarawa effectively.

He also alluded to the role of foreign weaponry, explicitly noting that many of the arms used by the group come from Libya.

"A lot of the weaponry is coming from Libya, arising from the devastation caused by Western interventions," he explained.

The ACF spokesperson praised the Nigerian government's efforts to reach agreements with neighbouring countries in the fight against terrorism.

He emphasised that while securing the nation is a shared responsibility, the cooperation between Nigeria and its neighbours is key to ensuring long-term peace and stability.

