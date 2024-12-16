President Bola Tinubu has announced the approval of a new Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) for military officers

Tinubu's move was to improve the welfare of Nigerian soldiers, rating and airmen who are enlisted in the Nigerian Armed forces

The revised HTACOS aims to streamline policies for officers and enlisted personnel alike, enhancing their overall welfare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a significant step towards improving the welfare of Nigerian soldiers, ratings, and airmen. On Monday, December 16, he presided over the National Defense Council meeting, where he approved the new Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) for officers and enlisted personnel in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

This approval is a major milestone in addressing longstanding concerns within the military regarding service conditions. The revised HTACOS aims to streamline policies for officers and enlisted personnel alike, enhancing their overall welfare.

Why did Tinubu approve HTACOS for military personnel?

By adopting this harmonized framework, the which seeks to bolster the morale and operational readiness of Nigeria's defence forces. This development reflects the administration's broader strategy of prioritizing welfare reforms and strengthening institutional structures.

President Tinubu's commitment to supporting the armed forces was reiterated during the high-level defense council meeting. He emphasized the crucial role the military plays in safeguarding national security. As the President continues to prioritize the welfare of the armed forces, the nation can expect a more effective and efficient defence system.

The approval of the new HTACOS is a testament to President Tinubu's dedication to improving the lives of Nigerian soldiers, ratings, and airmen. As the Ministry of Defense prepares to release the details of the harmonized terms, the nation eagerly awaits the positive impact this development will have on the military and the country as a whole.

