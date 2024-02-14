NIMET has alerted Nigerians of alarming weather conditions across the country, in the coming days

The agency noted that "air temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model projections indicating temperatures to remain high”

The agency gave this advisory on Tuesday evening and urged Nigerians to watch out for possible dehydration and the likely accompanying consequences

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has said that the excessive heat being experienced in the country presently would remain for a while.

NiMET made this known in its weather and climate update posted on its official X page on Tuesday, February 13.

In the advisory, the agency also outlined the weather’s implications and provided guidance to the public on how to manage the situation.

"Air Temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model Projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days," NiMET said.

IMPLICATIONS:

According to the agency, the excessive heat poses various health risks which includes:

"Dehydration: This could also cause fainting; chicken pox disease, measles, heat rash, weakness of the body, slight fever, and dry lips; Heat-related illnesses; Respiratory Issues; and increased vulnerability to chronic conditions."

“ADVISORIES:

To mitigate these risks, NiMET issued advisories recommending preventive measures such as adequate hydration, seeking shade, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

1. Adequate fluid intake.

2. Seek shade, use fans, and wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures.

3. Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm evening time).

