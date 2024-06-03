Live Updates: NLC, TUC Begin Nationwide Strike over Minimum Wage
Organised labour commences its nationwide strike over the minimum wage today, Monday, June 3, following the failed attempt by the National Assembly leadership and federal government representatives to stop it.
Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates on how the strike is playing out across the country.
NLC/TUC: Airports to be grounded
The aviation unions in Nigeria have announced their intention to join the nationwide indefinite strike directed by labour unions.
This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the unions after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Sunday, June 2.
Read more here.
NLC/TUC: Nationwide blackout
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has informed the public that the labour union has shut down the national grid, resulting in a blackout throughout the country.
Legit.ng learnt that the national grid shutdown occurred at about 2:19 am on Monday, June 3, 2024.
Read more here.
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.