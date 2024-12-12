Donald Trump has been named Time's "Person of the Year" for the second time, following Taylor Swift

Donald Trump has been named Time's "Person of the Year" for the second time, the magazine announced.

Despite his frequent criticism of the media, Trump received the honor again, following Taylor Swift, who was last year's recipient.

Trump's Political Rebirth Earns Him Time's Person of the Year Title Again

Trump's Political Rebirth

The president-elect previously earned the esteemed title in 2016 after his first election victory.

Time magazine highlighted Trump's unparalleled political rebirth, noting that his first term ended in disgrace with attempts to overturn the 2020 election results culminating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Despite spending six weeks during the general election in a New York City courtroom and being the first former President to be convicted of a crime, Trump's support remained strong.

Historic Achievements

On Thursday, Trump will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, near the courthouse where he was convicted earlier this year.

After surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump defeated two Democratic opponents, swept all seven swing states, and became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

He has realigned American politics, remaking the GOP and leaving Democrats to reckon with their strategies.

Time magazine wrote, "If America was craving change, it is about to see how much Trump can deliver."

Formidable Shortlist of Candidates

Trump defeated a formidable shortlist of candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yulia Navalnaya, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, podcaster Joe Rogan, and Mexico’s first female president Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump is no stranger to Time magazine covers, having first appeared in 1989. His historic inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

