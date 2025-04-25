Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering religion and metro.

Alimosho, Lagos state - Sheik Imran Abdul Mojeed Eleha, the chief imam of DaaruNaim Central Mosque, Lagos state, has although ‘shigidi’ is potent, it is not superior to the Quran.

Legit.ng reports that Sheikh Eleha recounted an alleged incident of a cleric who he claimed was targeted with 'shidigi'. According to Sheikh Eleha, the sender failed woefully and regretted his action.

‘Shigidi’ generally refers to a type of spirit or force that can be invoked to cause harm or mischief. It is popular among traditional Yoruba people.

Sheikh Eleha made the explanation in a viral social media video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, April 25, 2025.

He said:

“Those people that send evil things to people, such as sending a spiritual arrow to someone or they send 'shigidi' to the person. 'Shigidi' is real, don’t doubt it, please. Anybody that says there is no 'shigidi' is ignorant. It is very fast. In fact, those who deploy it sometimes use it to target people in the diaspora.

“Someone with evil intent once sent 'shigidi' to a believing Muslim that I know. He was observing the qiyamul Layl (a voluntary prayer in Islam performed after the night prayer and before dawn) at the time. When the 'shigidi' arrived, it was shaking, then the person it was sent to shouted “SubhannaLlah (Glorified is Allah)!” Immediately he uttered that word, the 'shigidi' got destroyed and broke into pieces. The person that sent it fell sick; seriously sick.”

Explaining further, the cleric claimed that the sender of a 'shigidi' must not sleep, “because if the person tries it, it ('shigidi') can beat such person to death, and the individual must sacrifice animals like goat, ram, chicken, etc.”.

