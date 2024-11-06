Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has secured a comeback victory to the White House in the presidential election

Trump's remarkable comeback was projected by Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) after winning Pennsylvania and Alaska, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris

On his path to victory, Trump survived two assassination attempts, criminal trials and a change in Democrat presidential ticket

According to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), Donald Trump is projected to win the presidency and secure a second term after a tumultuous four years away from Washington.

This remarkable comeback made Trump the first president in over 120 years to lose the White House and reclaim it, following in the footsteps of President Grover Cleveland in 1892.

How Trump returned as US president

According to AP News and CNN, Trump's path to victory was marked by unexpected twists, including a criminal trial during the campaign, two assassination attempts, and a change in the Democratic ticket after President Biden dropped out. Despite these challenges, Trump secured 270 electoral votes by winning Pennsylvania and Alaska, edging out Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's campaign successfully tapped into voter discontent with the Biden administration, focusing on issues like rising costs, border migration, and global instability. Exit polls showed Trump making significant gains among Latino voters and performing well among young men. His pledge to extend tax cuts, impose tariffs, and roll back protections for transgender youth resonated with his base.

This election marks a significant shift in the GOP, with Trump poised to further shape the party in his image. His victory may also strengthen the conservative grip on the Supreme Court, as Republicans regained the Senate majority. Despite being indicted in four jurisdictions and convicted on 34 felony counts, Trump's loyal base propelled him to victory.

Trump leads in six battlefield states

Legit.ng earlier reported that former US President Donald Trump took the lead in the ongoing presidential election in six battlefield statesion.

The outcome so far threatened the chances of Kamala Harris becoming the first female United States president.

Trump is taking the lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona.

