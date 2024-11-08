Nigeria’s power grid experienced its tenth collapse of 2024, leaving households and businesses in total blackout for hours

The Transmission Company of Nigeria revealed that it is actively conducting repairs on critical transmission lines and substations

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have also been blamed for the continued collapse of the power grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has explained the collapse of the national grid on Thursday, November 7, the second in just 3 days.

The latest collapse is also the 10th in 2024 and has become a growing concern among Nigerians and energy stakeholders.

TCN explains the collapse of the national grid

Reacting to the latest collapse, TCN, in a statement by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, revealed that it was caused by issues encountered at one of its substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications.

It noted that the disturbance occurred at 11:29 am, caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.

She urged Nigerians that while it is working on repairing the cause of the collapse and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system will likely persist until all major works are completed.

Mbah said:

“We acknowledge the impact of these disruptions and ask for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period.

"It is important to note that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed. We acknowledge the impact of these disruptions and ask for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period."

Punch reports she added that TCN is actively engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations.

Her words:

“This work involves the 330kV transmission lines along the Shiroro-Mando route, significant upgrades at the Jebba Transmission Substation, and restoring the second 330kV transmission line between Ugwuaji and Apir.”

FG names forces behind frequent national grid collapse

In a similar report, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has blamed the limited infrastructure of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) as a key factor behind Nigeria's recurrent national grid failures.

It was noted that the country can generate about 13,000 MW of electricity and transmit about 8,000 MW, but given DisCos’ limited infrastructure, this will also result in system failure.

The agency also said that the DisCos rejected about 1,400 MW of electricity of the 5,313MW that the generation companies generated last month.

