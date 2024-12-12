The federal government led by Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerian workers of the implementation of the newly approved national minimum wage

FG assured organised labour that states will implement the wage starting from January 2025, thereby appealing to workers to exercise patience

Minister of Labour, Muhammad Dingyadi, made the plea and gave the assurance on Thursday during a meeting with members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN)

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, December 12, the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said many states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will comply with the new national minimum wage by January 2025.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made this known on Thursday when he received a delegation of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN) at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

Daily Trust reported that he specifically appealed for patience from the workers, stating that his ministry was yet to know the states that have complied and those yet to do so.

Speaking further, the minister also noted that four or five states were yet to comply with the new minimum wage while some have complied with it to some level.

He stated thus:

“The FCT said it will comply with the new minimum wage in January. But your FCT chapter is saying that they want it done right now. I am not sure whether that is fair.

“Many states are going to do it in January.”

Additionally, he noted that the ministry had taken note of all the issues in contention and assured that all of them were going to be looked at thoroughly, and resolved amicably.

Bayelsa LG workers to get N80,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bayelsa state government approved the demand of organised labour to pay the new N80,000 minimum wage to Local Government workers.

The state government, which had earlier approved the N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state employ, also promised to add to the December salaries of its workers the differentials that will arise from the ongoing discussions on the template used in paying the new wage last month.

