INEC has declared the APC governorship candidate in Edo, Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the Edo governorship election 2024

INEC on Sunday, September 22, announced the winner of the election in Benin, the state capital

Okpebholo was announced following controversies between the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki over allegations of electoral manipulation

Benin City, Edo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, as the winner of the Edo state governorship election, which took place on Saturday, September 21.

According to INEC, the APC candidate gathered 291,667, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes and the Labour Party's Olumide Akpata with 22,763 votes.

According to the electoral commission results, which was monitored by Legit.ng, the APC won eleven local government areas in the state, while the PDP won seven of the councils.

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

There have been controversies around the election, with the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki raising several allegations against INEC and the APC for manipulating the election in favour of Okpebholo.

Earlier in the day, Governor Obaseki visited the office of the electoral commission, a development which was condemned by the APC, INEC and security agencies.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

Obaseki defeated at his LGA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP have lost the Oredo local government to the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo

According to the results announced by INEC on Sunday, September 22, Okpebholo defeated the governor and the ruling party at his local government with 5,842 votes

Labour Party's Olumide Akpata came third in the race at the Oredo local government governorship election results in Edo

