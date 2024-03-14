Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - At least 10 states in Nigeria are paying wage awards to their workers.

Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Adamawa and Jigawa are part of the 15 states surveyed by The Nation newspaper.

Payment of wage awards to workers was one of the deals agreed upon by the labour and the government as one of the ways to mitigate the effect of petrol subsidy. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Against the backdrop of the removal of petrol subsidy and the attendant pains, President Bola Tinubu counselled governors, who had yet to pay the wage award to start, pending the conclusion of work by the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage.

Niger state on Wednesday, March 13, approved the payment of N20,000 each to its workers.

His Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, whose administration has been paying N10,000 monthly awards to civil servants, added primary and secondary school pupils to the list.

About 100,000 indigent pupils are to receive N10,000 each from the government.

Payment of N50,000 to 20,000 students who are indigenes of the state in tertiary institutions will be completed this week.

Lagos and Ondo states pay the highest wage award of N35,000 to their workers while Oyo and Enugu are second with N25,000.

Ekiti and Osun pay N15,000 while Jigawa, Adamawa and Ebonyi pay N10,000.

Some of the states have also extended the payment to local government employees and pensioners.

States paying wage award to workers below:

Lagos Ekiti Oyo Osun Ogun Ondo Enugu Ebonyi Adamawa Jigawa

Source: Legit.ng