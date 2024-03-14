Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, immediately step aside and allow for an independent investigation into the allegation that N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects.

The PDP made its demand known in a statement on Wednesday night, March 14, by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, titled 'Step Aside, Akpabio'.

The PDP is not happy with Akpabio. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Recall that in an interview, Ningi had claimed that the federal government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget and that the N28.7 trillion budget passed and signed into law by President Bola Tinubu was skewed against the North.

Several senators and the presidency pounced on Ningi, describing his claims as “far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ningi would later insist that only N25 trillion of the budget was tied to projects while N3.7 trillion had no project tied to it.

The embattled lawmaker subsequently resigned as the chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF), even as he was suspended by the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate in the red chamber for three months.

Reacting, the PDP said:

"The suspension of Senator Ningi is apparently a desperate move to suppress investigation, conceal and sweep the facts under the carpet."

It added:

"It is even more absurd that instead of recusing himself, the Senate President sat as a judge in the matter; a situation that has the capacity to bring the institution of the Senate to further public disrepute."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng