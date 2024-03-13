Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger state has announced an N20,000 wage award to workers in the state to caution against the effect the fuel subsidy removal

The governor's approval came barely two days after President Bola Tinubu visited the state to commission some projects

During his visit, Tinubu appealed to the governors to commence the payment of the wages award pending the period when the new minimum wage will commence

Niger state governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has approved the payment of a wage award of N20,000 for every civil servant in the state.

This followed the appeal made by President Bola Tinubu to state governments to implement the payment of the wage award to help cushion the economic challenges faced by the people.

Tinubu appeals to governors to pay wages

President Tinubu had appealed to state governors to start paying the wage award pending the determination of the new minimum wage to reduce the economy's hardship on the people.

Tinubu, who was in Minna on Monday, March 11, to commission the newly commissioned domestic terminal of the renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna and the massive agriculture mechanization project of Bago, said that if the states had implemented the wage awards, it would provide much-needed relief without causing inflationary pressures.

The president harped on the need for all states to adopt the wage award, saying that the National Executive Council would also adopt it.

When workers will start collecting wages in Niger

The president had noted that whatever the workers were getting with the wage, the public would be relieved of the burden.

The governor's decision to pay the wages to the workers in the state was reached on Wednesday, March 13, at the state executive council meeting at the state capital.

Governor Bagu assured that workers in the state would begin to get the payment alerts before Wednesday's end.

