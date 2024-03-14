Members of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners are going spiritual even as they are threatening naked protests over unpaid ‘wage award’, as promised by the government after the subsidy removal on fuel

Sunday, Omezi, president of the retirees, said the six-month period for the wage award is expiring in April 2024, yet pensioners remain unattended to

Similarly, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners lamented that some retirees still earn as low as N1,500 pension

FCT, Abuja - Senior citizens under the aegis of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners, an affiliate of the National Union of Pensioners (NUP), have threatened a nationwide protest.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, March 14, the warning was as a result of the failure of the Bola Tinubu-led government to pay their wage awards.

The pensioners asked President Tinubu to remember that there is severe hardship in Nigeria.

Africa Independent Television (AIT) noted that the pensioners went spiritual and threatened naked protests.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, March 13, Sunday Omezi, the president of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners, said:

“It is pathetic and disappointing to bring to the fore, the non-payment of the N25,000 wage award promised pensioners by the government.

“It is rather distasteful that up to date, no single payment has been made to pensioners.

"We are hereby demanding immediate payment of the award because it is so embarrassing for such a promise to be left unfulfilled.”

When asked whether the union would protest, Omezi replied:

“We are hoping it won’t get to that. That is the major reason we have this press briefing. However, if nothing is done, we may have to embark on a protest.’

Some pensioners earning N1,500 — NUP

Meanwhile, the NUP has lamented that some retirees still earn as low as N1,500 pension.

The union, therefore, demanded an urgent review, Vanguard newspaper noted on Thursday, March 14.

NUP at its south-south zonal forum in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, highlighted the growing hardship members were going through with the current state of the nation’s economy.

The body called on all state governors to include pensioners in their palliative schemes while appreciating state governors that have done the same already.

