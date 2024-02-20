APC workers have also cried out over their welfare amid the current economic challenges in the country

The aggrieved staff are demanding better provisions for housing and other allowances, as they lament bitterly over the high cost of living, noting "N35,000 wage award is not enough"

Reacting to the development, the APC national publicity secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said the ruling party is more concerned about pressing issues within its fold

FCT, Abuja - Staff employed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across different departments at its national secretariat in Abuja have threatened to protest following the country's current economic hardship.

The workers are complaining bitterly about their welfare under the leadership of the APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The staff are specifically asking the party’s top echelon to make provision for their housing and other allowances, stressing that the economic situation of the country is not favourable to them.

One of them who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Trust that the party’s executive members have left them to suffer, while they take humongous amounts of money as salaries and allowances.

He said, though the party led by Ganduje commenced payment of N35,000 provisional wage award to them in January 2024, it would end in June, hence their demand for stable welfare packages.

Reacting, the APC national publicity secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said:

“Those matters I don’t really discuss them. As you can see, there are many important things to discuss; at the national level, in Edo state. We are battling with all that. So, any in-house matters are not my focus right now.”

