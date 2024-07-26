Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson trended online after he spoke about three of his female colleagues and friends, Bimbo Ademoye, Sharon Ooja, Efe Irele

The Nollywood lover boy was o a TV show where he was asked to rate the kissing game of each of the women

The actor started with the newly married actress Sharon Ooja and rounded up with Bimbo as he gave his honest review

Nigerian superstar Timini Egbuson recently talked about his on-screen smooches with his attractive female colleagues and friends Bimbo Ademoye, Sharon Ooja, and Efe Irele.

The Nollywood lover boy was asked to rank these starring ladies' lip-locking games in a tell-all interview with media personality Simi Drey on AMC's movie chat show's "Kiss and Tell" segment.

Timini stated from the beginning that his on-screen kisses are all about the film's project rather than real-life emotions. Despite these movie kisses being fake, he gave his honest opinion.

Timini Egbuson started off with the newly married actress Sharon Ooja, praising her right away. He noted that Sharon's kissing game was absolutely amazing and rated it a 10/10.

Next came his best friend, Efe Irele, who was rumoured to be married. He claimed that she wasn't as good as Sharon, but Timini gave her an 8.5/10. He suggested that Efe's kisses were comparable.

Getting to Bimbo Ademoye, he mentioned that they are cool friends and, most of the time, because of the environment surrounding them, their kissing scenes usually involve tongue-biting. Despite the light-hearted interruptions, he gave her a 6/10, saying their banter overshadowed the romance scenes but contributed charm.

Watch his video below:

