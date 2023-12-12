Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has warned the Bola Tinubu administration to immediately effect the payment of all federal civil servants’ N35,000 wage.

As reported by The Punch, the TUC said the payment was what was agreed during a meeting that was held following the removal of fuel subsidy.

"Fastrack payments to workers": TUC to Tinubu

Festus Osifo, the TUC president, gave the warning to the Tinubu administration in Abuja on Tuesday, December 12, at a press conference. The conference followed the Congress’ emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting.

The Congress specifically noted that it had it on good authority that workers had only received a one-month payment that was meant for September, adding that only a few workers had been paid for the second time.

Osifo said:

“On the issue of the wage award, it is on record that the payment has been made just once for September, but as it is now, our members in the federal civil service have not been paid the N35,000 wage award since October.

“We wish to call on the government to fastrack all the payments now. We learnt that they’re putting some things in place to ensure the payment, but people are not ready to listen to excuses.

“We demand that they immediately pay this ₦35,000 wage award to the bank accounts of the federal civil servants without excuses.”

FG allegedly stops N35K wage award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that workers in the federal civil service expressed dissatisfaction as the government, led by President Tinubu, reportedly failed to continue the payment of the N35,000 wage award, which was initially introduced in response to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The wage award agreed upon in May 2023 was only paid for September, leading to discontent among civil servants.

FG begins payment of workers' withheld salaries

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government commenced the payment of the November salaries of civil servants.

The workers whose salaries were initially withheld by the FG due to technical glitches and discrepancies on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform started receiving credit alerts of November salaries. Several senior civil servants confirmed the development.

