Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has disclosed the categories of Nigerian workers entitled to the N70,000 minimum wage

According to the senate president, staff like house help, apprentices, and other domestic workers would not be paid less than N70,000

Akpabio made the comment during the passage of the new minimum wage bill forwarded to the chamber by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, July 23

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced that employers are now required to pay their staff a minimum wage of N70,000.

This mandate applies to all employers, including small-scale and informal sector employers, such as those who hire domestic workers or tailors.

Akpabio mentions those who are entitled to minimum wage Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Minimum wage: Akpabio explains what employers can pay

Akpabio emphasized that no employer can pay their staff below the minimum wage of N70,000, regardless of the type of work or industry.

The announcement was made while the new minimum wage bill was passed into law on the Senate floor. The bill aims to ensure fair compensation for all workers.

In a trending video, Akpabio said:

“If you’re a tailor and you employ additional hands, you can’t pay the person below N70,000. If you have a housemaid, you cannot pay them below N70,000. If you hire a driver or a gateman, you cannot pay them below N70,000.”

Tinubu pegged minimum wage at N70,000

President Bola Tinubu reached the N70,000 minimum wage agreement with labour leaders after several meetings between the government, the union, and the organized private sector.

On Tuesday, July 23, the president forwarded the minimum wage amended bill to the national assembly. It was discussed on the floor of the Senate and the House of Representatives and subsequently passed.

This development has changed the current minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000. The agitation to increase the minimum wage began when the president announced the removal of the fuel subsidy and implemented other economic measures.

See the video of Akpabio here:

