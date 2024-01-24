The federal government headed by Tinubu has explained the reason for the delay in the payment of the N35,000 wage award

Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant-general of the federation (AGF), disclosed that insufficient revenue is the reason why some workers have not received their money

She however concluded that Tinubu's team is working to ensure workers not only get their N35,000 for six months but are well taken care of as promised during his campaign

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's-led federal government has expressed commitment to the prompt payment of the N35,000 wage arrears to government workers.

The accountant-general of the federation (AGF), Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, made this disclosure to newsmen on Wednesday, January 24, in Abuja, The Guardian reported.

Speaking on why some workers are yet to get the money, she stated that inadequate revenue and contending government expenditure have resulted in some delays.

The AGF added that the federal government was taking some steps to ensure it gets enough revenue to meet its commitment to all Nigerians, including the workers, The Punch report added.

“The N35,000 wage award is to go on for six months, until a new national minimum wage is agreed, and government is committed to meeting that obligation.

“But the limited nature of government revenue and contending issues requiring attention caused some delay. We can not leave monthly salaries and prioritise the wage award, ” she said.

Details about the 35,000 wage award

It would be recalled that President Tinubu's government approved the N35,000 wage payment to civil servants under his administration in 2023.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) confirmed the development. It said the implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.

Ekpo Nta, the chairman/chief executive officer of NSIWC, disclosed that this only applies to treasury-funded offices, while non-treasury-funded Tinubu's government agencies are to implement the same from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) or statutory allocations.

FG commences payment of N35,000 wage award

Legit.ng also reported earlier that Tinubu's administration commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award to federal civil servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure.

Some civil servants confirmed they started receiving credit alerts on Tuesday, October 31.

N35,000 wage award: Organised labour gives fresh ultimatum to 36 governors

The 36 governors in the country were issued a two-week ultimatum by organised labour to begin negotiations with its members on the N35,000 wage award for workers in their state.

The labour is asking the states to negotiate with their workers in line with the memorandum of understanding between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the federal government.

