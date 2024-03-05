The governor of Abia state, Alex Otti has made his position known on the N35,000 wage award approved by the federal government

Otti told Labour executives who visited him recently that his administration is considering implementing the wage award for Abia workers

The governor noted that this is part of his administration's effort to cushion the harsh effect of the hardship in the country occasioned by Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abia state, Umuahia - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state said that his administration is looking at the issue of the N35,000 wage award approved by the federal government for workers, to implement it.

Governor Otti is considering the implementation of the N35,000 wage award for Abia workers. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

Otti set to implement 35,000 wage for Abia workers

Otti made this assertion on Monday, March 4, when he received executive members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia state council, who were on a working visit, The Nation reported.

He disclosed that a committee had been set up to that effect and it had submitted its first report, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Dr. Otti, however, said he had directed the committee to deepen its work and report to him. He added that he had instructed the finance commissioner to look at the discriminatory salary structure for health workers, as it concerned Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHES).

Abia NLC lists demands

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the NLC, Ogbonnaya Okoro, appealed to the governor to consider implementing the N35,000 wage bill approved for workers by the federal government.

He also urged Governor Otti to address the high-handedness of some government appointees against civil servants and offset salary arrears ranging from three to 30 months owed workers by the previous administration headed by Okezie Ikpeazu.

FG to share N25k monthly to Nigerians

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Wale Edun, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance revealed that the Nigerian government would empower 15 million households with N25,000 per month.

This is part of the government's efforts to lessen the economic hardship experienced by Nigerians.

Edun stated in an interview on Channels Television and noted that it is part of government efforts to lessen the economic hardship experienced by Nigerians.

According to him, those who will benefit will be particularly the vulnerable and impoverished in society.

Source: Legit.ng