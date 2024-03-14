Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has commenced the payment of N10,000 cash award to 100,000 indigent primary and secondary school students in the state

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The Ogun state-led government of Governor Dapo Abiodun has commenced the payment of N10,000 cash award to 100,000 indigent primary and secondary school students in the state.

The cash award is given to students in over 2, 000 public schools across the four divisions of the Gateway State.

This was contained in a statement posted on the state X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OGSG_Official, on Wednesday, March 13.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, said the cash award is Governor Abiodun’s strategy to provide succour to parents amid economic hardship in the country.

Explaining how the students were selected, Arigbabu said the teachers and principals were given the burden of finding the indigent students as they are the closest to them.

"In view of the economic realities in the country, the governor decided to provide succour to the people of the state using multiplicity approaches to achieve this.

"He believes that another strategy that could be used which has never been used by any government before is the health and education sectors to reach the populace. Through the education sector, you can truly reach out to those who need the palliative.

"We have over 2, 000 primary and secondary schools in all the four divisions of the state, and 100,000 learners in these schools would receive N10,00 each."

Abiodun via his X handle, @dabiodunMFR, said the cash award is to alleviate the impact of the existing economic challenges on their studies and their families.

Ogun begins sales of rice at affordable prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid untold hardship, the Ogun state government purchased 100 truckloads of rice to be sold at cheaper rates to residents of the state.

According to the state government, the idea is to mitigate the rising cost prices of goods in Nigeria.

The governor disclosed that the rice would be subsidised and made available at the "original price" it was before the recent astronomical rise in the prices of the commodities. He noted that the poor, the elderly, and the vulnerable would enjoy free allocation.

