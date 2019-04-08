Andrea Espada's bio: age, height, husband and hot pictures

Andrea Espada is a is a Colombian television personality who hosts the UFC Now show on a daily basis. She is also a model, a fitness enthusiast, a social media celebrity, and a businesswoman.

Model Andrea Espada. Photo: @andreaespadatv, @Andrea Espada TV (modified by author)

Jack the Reaper is among the several movies she has appeared in. Her beautiful looks, charismatic personality, and unique sense of fashion are some of the reasons millions flock to her social media pages and YouTube account.

Profile summary

Full name Andrea Rincon Estrada Famous as Andrea Espada Gender Female Date of birth August 17, 1986 Age 36 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Colombia Residence Los Angeles, California, USA Alma mater Autonomous University of West Colombia Qualification Degree in Marketing and International Business Profession TV personality, model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Nationality Colombian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Ali Saleh Sons 2 Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 132 lb (60 kg) Body measurements 36-26-36 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Instagram @andreaespadatv TikTok @andreaespadatv Facebook YouTube The Royalty Family

What is Andrea Espada's real name?

Her birth name is Andrea Rincon Estrada.

How old is Andrea Espada?

Andrea Espada's age is 36 years as of August 2022. She was born in Colombia on August 17, 1986.

How tall is Andrea Espada?

Andrea Espada's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs around 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-26-36 inches (91-66-91 cm). She wears US bra size 34B and US shoe size 8. Andrea also has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Educational background

Andrea acquired a Marketing and International Business degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Occidente (Autonomous University of West Colombia). She moved to the USA after graduating to pursue a career in entertainment.

Career

Andrea acted in the 2009 short film Jack the Reaper. She then appeared as a guest on Noches con Platanito TV talk show. In 2013, Espada hosted the Estrella TV presenta: Esto es Guerra game show.

What does Andrea Espada work for?

Her big break came when she began hosting UFC Now, a popular sports show. Andrea has hosted the show for years and amassed a large social media following.

Andrea Espada's movies and TV shows

Below are her acting credits according to IMDb.

Shrinking Violet as Isabel Vega (pre-production)

as Isabel Vega (pre-production) 2014: City of Dead Men

2009: Jack the Reaper as Crash Victim #1

Are Ali and Andrea married?

Ali Saleh and Andrea Espada's wedding was on November 12, 2021, in Malibu, California. They posted the wedding video on YouTube using the title, The Official Wedding of The Royalty Family.

Is Ali from the royalty family and Ferran's dad?

Ali Saleh and Andrea are a Lebanese-Colombian family. Saleh was born in Lebanon on November 25, 1977. He is 44 years old as of August 2022.

Andrea Espada's husband is known on social media as 4KPAPI. The couple has been together for eight years and has a son named Milan (born June 1, 2020).

Their other son, Ferran Espada (born July 26, 2010), is not Ali's birth child. Andrea had Ferran with ex-husband Pierre Lepine. He is a Colombian photographer.

Where do the royalty family live?

Andrea Espada's royalty family resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. They have two dogs named Princesa and Gucci.

What does the royalty family do for a living?

The family has a YouTube channel called The Royalty Family. Ali and Andrea upload vlogs, comedy sketches, challenges and other related content on this channel.

What is Andrea Espada's net worth?

Andrea Espada's net worth is around $3 million. Her income is primarily from being a TV actress and her ByDrea fashion business/online shop. She also makes money from YouTube and has endorsed many brands, including Bang Energy, Burger King, and Cavo Tagoo Mykonos.

Andrea Espada's hot photos

You will find cute photos on Andrea Espada's Instagram page. Her verified Facebook account is also active, and those who love videos can follow Andrea Espada's TikTok page. Below are some of the actress' hottest pictures.

1. Andrea is stylish.

Andrea Espada's stylish photos. Photo: @andreaespadatv (modified by author)

Andrea looks good in every attire she wears. She loves trendy boots, breathtaking dresses, and unique pants. Her Instagram page also has several beautiful images of her in swimsuits.

2. The white theme colour at Andrea Espada's wedding

Ali Saleh and Andrea Espada's wedding photos. Photo: @andreaespadatv (modified by author)

The couple chose a white theme coloured wedding. Their children also wore white attires. The bride's gown had a beautiful bare-back design.

3. She loves sneakers and rubber shoes.

Andrea Espada's shoe game. Photo: @andreaespadatv (modified by author)

Andrea Espada's shoe game is admirable.She rocked with attires and matching sneakers in the first image and a blue off-shoulder denim dress with yellow rubber shoes in the second.

4. Travelling is part of her lifestyle.

Andrea enjoys beautiful scenery. Photo: @Andrea Espada TV (modified by author)

Andrea loves travelling and exploring new places. She usually goes on adventures with her sons and husband or alone. The lady posts images of some of the beautiful places she has been to.

Fun facts about Andrea Espada

She worked for Playboy at certain points of her career.

at certain points of her career. Andrea once worked as a DJ.

She did modelling in her early career life.

Espada fluently speaks English and Spanish.

She created a home exercise program called Love Your Curves on Gymodo.

on Gymodo. Espada is signed to a Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency.

Andrea Espada is among the fastest-growing content creators on Instagram and YouTube. Her social media pages attract millions of followers. In addition, millions love her entertaining YouTube vlogs.

