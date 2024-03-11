President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to state governors in the country to start paying the wage awards

Minna, Niger state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed state governors to start paying the wage awards to workers pending the determination of the new minimum wage.

According to The Nation, Tinubu said the wage award will reduce the hardship of the economy on the people.

He stated this while speaking in Minna at the flag-off of the agricultural mechanization revolution for food security and the commissioning of the remodelled domestic terminal of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger state capital.

Tinubu implied that if the states had implemented the wage awards, it would provide much-needed relief without causing inflationary pressures.

“Please, I am not giving an order, I am appealing to you states, start paying the wages awards, let everyone start paying it. It is a relief to the people. The mechanism is the fact that it won’t be inflationary if we announce the new salary wage in a few weeks or months, they would have gotten used to the basic wages of N30,000 plus the wages award, and it will have a dampening effect on the market. Please get sub-nationals together and NEC should adopt this.”

Abia approves N35,000 wage award for workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Alex Otti of Abia state said that his administration is considering implementing the N35,000 wage award approved by the federal government for workers.

He disclosed that a committee had been set up to that effect, and it had submitted its first report.

Dr. Otti, however, said he had directed the committee to deepen its work and report to him. He added that he had instructed the finance commissioner to look at the discriminatory salary structure for health workers, as it concerned Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHES).

