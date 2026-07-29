BBNaija Season 11 premiered on 26 July 2026, featuring twenty-four contestants who have entered the famous house to battle for the ₦160 million grand prize. Guided by the Big Brother rule book, the franchise continues to bring forward new personalities, bigger rewards, and new twists each season.

Big Brother Naija Season 11's official promotional artwork, which officially premiered on 26 July 2026. Photo: @punchnewspaper (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

BBNaija Season 11 brings together 24 housemates from different Nigerian states with the core theme Everything Is For The Taking .

Season 11 brings together 24 housemates from different Nigerian states with the core theme . The BBNaija Season 11 house is located in Ilupeju, Lagos, Nigeria .

. Housemates must follow strict rules regarding conduct, hate speech , language , and communication , among others.

, , and , among others. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned for his tenth consecutive season as the show's host.

returned for his tenth consecutive season as the show's host. Fans can vote only for nominated housemates through the Africa Magic website, mobile site, or the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

only for nominated housemates through the Africa Magic website, mobile site, or the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. BBNaija Season 11's winners will take home ₦160 million in cash and sponsored prizes.

Every fact about the Big Brother Naija house

The interior and exterior spaces of the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. Photo: @thecableng

Source: Facebook

Developing the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house began in November 2025. Its high-tech construction brought together about 1,000 Nigerian engineers, electricians, decorators, construction workers, and other artisans.

The house is custom-built with high-tech television sets featuring 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, 36 antenna blades, 7 handheld cameras, 19 speakers, and 59 microphones. The house's custom surveillance and engineering equipment are specially designed to capture every conversation and movement around the clock.

Meet all BBNaija Season 11 contestants

Big Brother Naija Season 11, tagged Show Ya Sef, premiered on 26 July 2026 under the theme Everything Is For The Taking. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as host for his tenth consecutive season. Here is a look at the BBNaija Season 11 housemates, as per DSTV Africa Magic:

1. Chimsom Chuka

BBNaija Season 11 contestant, Chimsom Chuka pictured traditional dress for a promo photoshoot. Photo: @chimsomchuka on Threads

Source: UGC

Full name : Chimsom Chuka-Okoli

: Chimsom Chuka-Okoli Age : 27 years (as of 2026)

: 27 years (as of 2026) Profession : Pharmacist, actor, filmmaker

: Pharmacist, actor, filmmaker State of origin : Anambra State, Nigeria

: Anambra State, Nigeria Relationship status: Dating

Chimsom Chuka-Okoli is a pharmacist from Anambra State. He describes himself as patient, authentic, and funny and shares that he thrives under pressure.

2. Kamsy

Kamsy Uzoma of BBNaija Season 11 pictured during her graduation. Photo: @Kamsy_co

Source: Twitter

Full name : Kamsy Uzoma

: Kamsy Uzoma Age : 24 years (as of 2026)

: 24 years (as of 2026) Profession : Event planner, gift curator

: Event planner, gift curator State of origin : Imo State, Nigeria

: Imo State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Kamsy Uzoma works as an event planner and gift curator. She admits she does not forgive easily and promises to bring style, ambition, and humour into the house.

3. Nomy

Nomy (Whitney Chukwu), pictured in a promo portrait for Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @OloriSupergal

Source: Facebook

Full name : Whitney Chukwu

: Whitney Chukwu Age : 26 years (as of 2026)

: 26 years (as of 2026) Profession : Fashion designer

: Fashion designer State of origin : Anambra State, Nigeria

: Anambra State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Whitney Chukwu runs a fashion business in Anambra State and competes under the name Nomy. The fashion designer’s strengths include strong intuition and the ability to read people well.

4. Temi Nkem

BBNaija Season 11 contestant, Temi Nkem pictured in a promo shoot. Photo: @Brixies

Source: Facebook

Full name : Temitope Chigbue

: Temitope Chigbue Age : 21 years (as of 2026)

: 21 years (as of 2026) Profession : Model

: Model State of origin : Lagos State, Nigeria

: Lagos State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Competing under the name Temi Nkem, Temitope Chigbue is a Delta native who was born and raised in London and now studies in Lagos. She describes herself as bold, lively, and impossible to ignore.

5. Mercedes

Mercedes (Ijeoma Emi), a housemate from Big Brother Naija Season 11, pictured during a photoshoot. Photo: @mercedesmystiq

Source: Twitter

Full name : Ijeoma Emi

: Ijeoma Emi Age: 26 years (as of 2026)

Profession : Massage therapist, concierge business owner

: Massage therapist, concierge business owner State of origin: Delta State, Nigeria

Relationship status: Single

Delta massage therapist Ijeoma Emi is a massage therapist and concierge business owner. She competes as Mercedes and notes viewers can expect authenticity, confidence, vulnerability, and plenty of memorable moments.

6. Martins

Martins (Martins Iyeh), pictured in a promo portrait for Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @OloriSupergal

Source: Facebook

Full name : Martins Iyeh

: Martins Iyeh Age : 30 years (as of 2026)

: 30 years (as of 2026) Profession : Visual storyteller, model

: Visual storyteller, model State of origin : Kogi State, Nigeria

: Kogi State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Martins Iyeh is a visual storyteller, model, and fashion show curator. He enjoys basketball and reveals that mind-reading is his hidden talent. BBNaija's Martins Iyeh also hopes to find genuine love while competing.

7. Ricky

Ricky (Patrick Jumbo), pictured in a promo portrait for Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @OloriSupergal

Source: Facebook

Full name : Patrick Jumbo

: Patrick Jumbo Age : 33 years (as of 2026)

: 33 years (as of 2026) Profession : Writer, filmmaker

: Writer, filmmaker State of origin : Rivers State, Nigeria

: Rivers State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Patrick Jumbo is a writer and filmmaker competing under the name Ricky. The writer and filmmaker describes himself as 'the annoying entertainer.' His hobbies include storytelling, debating, and supporting Manchester United.

8. Flora

Flora (Flora Egbedi), a contestant from Delta State, Nigeria pictured for a promo poster. Photo: @olorisupergalmedia

Source: Facebook

Full name : Flora Egbedi

: Flora Egbedi Age : 30 years (as of 2026)

: 30 years (as of 2026) Profession : Makeup artist, entrepreneur

: Makeup artist, entrepreneur State of origin : Delta State, Nigeria

: Delta State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Flora Egbedi is an entrepreneur from Delta State with businesses in the beauty, content creation, and bridal industries. The makeup artist believes she has zero tolerance for disrespect and never hesitates to stand her ground.

9. Cassi

Cassi (Ezenwoke Nwosu), a BBNaija Season 11 contestant pictured in a photoshoot for rX Studios clothing brand. Photo: @nwosucassi

Source: Instagram

Full name : Ezenwoke Nwosu

: Ezenwoke Nwosu Age : 27 years (as of 2026)

: 27 years (as of 2026) Profession : Entrepreneur, actor

: Entrepreneur, actor State of origin : Abia State, Nigeria

: Abia State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Ezenwoke Nwosu is an entrepreneur and actor from Abia State who enjoys drawing, painting, and chiropractic therapy. The Nigerian actor admits that his overly organised nature can sometimes annoy people.

10. Gerard

Gerard (Gerard Adebiyi), pictured in a promo portrait for Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @OloriSupergal

Source: Facebook

Full name : Gerard Adebiyi

: Gerard Adebiyi Age : 23 years (as of 2026)

: 23 years (as of 2026) Profession : Radio presenter

: Radio presenter State of origin : Lagos State, Nigeria

: Lagos State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Gerard Adebiyi is a Lagos-based on-air personality who competes as Gerard. The radio presenter describes himself as the house's wild card and an open book who dislikes dishonesty.

11. Bells

Isabella Imoh (Bells), pictured in a promo portrait for Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @OloriSupergal

Source: Facebook

Full name : Isabella Imoh

: Isabella Imoh Age : 22 years (as of 2026)

: 22 years (as of 2026) Profession : Undergraduate student

: Undergraduate student State of origin : Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria

: Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Isabella Imoh is an undergraduate from Akwa Ibom State who competes as Bells. She describes herself as strategic and calculating and believes her personality will bring plenty of excitement to the show.

12. Yusuf

BBNaija Season 11 contestant, Yusuf Muhammad-Awal, pictured outdoors. Photo: @yusuf_thee_actor

Source: Instagram

Full name : Yusuf Muhammad-Awal

: Yusuf Muhammad-Awal Age : 25 years (as of 2026)

: 25 years (as of 2026) Profession : Actor

: Actor State of origin : Kogi State, Nigeria

: Kogi State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Yusuf Muhammad-Awal is an actor, writer, model, and farmer. The actor is single and ready to mingle. His hobbies include boxing, reading, and writing, and he admits that not everyone appreciates his unwavering self-belief.

13. Abi

Abi (Abisola Ayoola), a BBNaija Season 11 contestant pictured during a photoshoot. Photo: @omogeabi

Source: Twitter

Full name : Abisola Ayoola

: Abisola Ayoola Age : 25 years (as of 2026)

: 25 years (as of 2026) Profession : Model, chef

: Model, chef State of origin : Osun State, Nigeria

: Osun State, Nigeria Relationship status: Married

Abisola Ayoola, known as Abi, is a model and chef from Osun State. During her introduction, Abi from BBNaija revealed that she is married and that her husband initially opposed her decision to join the show.

14. Tram

Joshua Alekewumu (Tram) of BBNaija Season 11 pictured in a promo portrait. Photo: @Trammani9

Source: Twitter

Full name : Joshua Alekewumu

: Joshua Alekewumu Age: 24 years (as of 2026)

Profession : Streamer, author, entrepreneur

: Streamer, author, entrepreneur State of origin : Lagos State, Nigeria

: Lagos State, Nigeria Relationship status: Engaged

Joshua Alekewumu (Tram) is an author, streamer, and entrepreneur from Lagos State. He enjoys boxing and reading, and he is currently engaged. In his confessional, Tram said he sees Big Brother Naija as the platform that will allow the world to experience him fully.

15. Oyin

Oyindamola Oshikoya, a BBNaija Season 11 contestant pictured in a restaurant. Photo: @oyin_oshikoya

Source: Twitter

Full name : Oyindamola Oshikoya

: Oyindamola Oshikoya Age : 22 years (as of 2026)

: 22 years (as of 2026) Profession : Sales entrepreneur, model

: Sales entrepreneur, model State of origin : Ogun State, Nigeria

: Ogun State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Oyindamola Oshikoya, known as Oyin, is a sales entrepreneur and model from Ogun State. She believes her personality and life story will help viewers connect with her naturally. Oyin admits she can be blunt and notes that her ability to read people is her hidden talent.

16. Sultex

BBNaija Season 11 contestant, Sultex, pictured for a promotional portrait for Everything Fashion. Photo: @sultex_star

Source: Facebook

Full name : Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro

: Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro Age : 24 years (as of 2026)

: 24 years (as of 2026) Profession : Dancer, choreographer

: Dancer, choreographer State of origin : Lagos State, Nigeria

: Lagos State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, known as Sultex, is a professional dancer, choreographer, casting director, and filmmaker. He enjoys gaming, dancing, table tennis, and football, and notes he does not sugarcoat things. Sultex also admits that being a people pleaser is one of his weaknesses and that he dislikes liars.

17. Barry

Muudumbari 'Barry' Pop-Yornwin, a Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant. Photo: @barry_yornwin

Source: Twitter

Full name : Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin

: Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin Age : 25 years (as of 2026)

: 25 years (as of 2026) Profession : Fashion designer, graphic designer, civil engineer

: Fashion designer, graphic designer, civil engineer State of origin : Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Nigeria

: Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin is a fashion designer, graphic designer, and trained civil engineer. He admits that cooking is his secret talent and hopes to leave a lasting impression on viewers. Barry also describes himself as a romantic at heart, although he admits he can become stubborn when he feels hurt or misunderstood.

18. Keivo

Keivo, also known as Victor Ikpe, is the fifth BBNaija Season 11 contestant. Photo: @keivo_oi

Source: Twitter

Full name : Victor Ikpe

: Victor Ikpe Age : 27 years (as of 2026)

: 27 years (as of 2026) Profession : Front-end web developer

: Front-end web developer State of origin : Benue State, Nigeria

: Benue State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Victor Ikpe, known as Keivo, is a front-end web developer from Benue State. He describes himself as a jack of all trades with plenty of self-confidence. Keivo noted he is open to finding love in the house, although marriage is not yet on his mind.

19. Aikou

Aikou (Amyr Yousufzai), pictured in a promo portrait for Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @OloriSupergal

Source: Facebook

Full name : Amyr Yousufzai

: Amyr Yousufzai Age : 25 years (as of 2026)

: 25 years (as of 2026) Profession : Freelance teacher, web developer

: Freelance teacher, web developer State of origin : Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Nigeria

: Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Amyr Yousufzai, known as Aikou, is a freelance teacher and web developer from the Federal Capital Territory. He describes himself as calm yet outspoken and says he is single and ready to fall in love again. The web developer also shares that dishonesty is something he cannot tolerate.

20. Bluethopia

BBNaija Season 11 contestants, Bluethopia, pictured in a green traditional Nigerian outfit. Photo: @blue_thopia

Source: Instagram

Full name : Usaku Bamaiyi

: Usaku Bamaiyi Age : 22 years (as of 2026)

: 22 years (as of 2026) Profession : Photographer, model, student

: Photographer, model, student State of origin : Adamawa State, Nigeria

: Adamawa State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Usaku Bamaiyi, known as Bluethopia, is a photographer, model, and student from Adamawa State. She admits she joined the show to showcase her authenticity, talent, and creativity.

21. Goddessa

Goddessa (Lovette Okechukwu), pictured in a promo portrait for Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @OloriSupergal

Source: Twitter

Full name : Lovette Okechukwu

: Lovette Okechukwu Age : 32 years (as of 2026)

: 32 years (as of 2026) Profession : Musician

: Musician State of origin : Abia State, Nigeria

: Abia State, Nigeria Relationship status: Dating

Lovette Okechukwu, known as Goddessa, is a musician from Abia State. She joined the show because she considers herself entertaining, and music remains central to her identity. One of the highlights of her career was staging her own music concert. She also enjoys dancing, reading, and cooking.

22. Neche

Neche, also known as Chinaecherem Maduagwu, pictured in a shoot for BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @Nechemaduagwu

Source: Twitter

Full name : Chinaecherem Maduagwu

: Chinaecherem Maduagwu Age : 25 years (as of 2026)

: 25 years (as of 2026) Profession : Lawyer, entrepreneur

: Lawyer, entrepreneur State of origin : Anambra State, Nigeria

: Anambra State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Competing under the name Neche, Chinaecherem Maduagwu is a lawyer and entrepreneur from Anambra State. She has followed Big Brother Naija for years and says she is excited to experience it as a contestant. Neche describes herself as an overthinker who often needs time alone to recharge.

23. Sheba

Faith Gamde (Sheba), BBNaija Season 11's fifteenth contestant. Photo: @shebagamde

Source: Instagram

Full name : Faith Sheba Gamde

: Faith Sheba Gamde Age : 32 years (as of 2026)

: 32 years (as of 2026) Profession : Professional broadcaster

: Professional broadcaster State of origin : Plateau State, Nigeria

: Plateau State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Faith Gamde, known as Sheba, is a professional broadcaster from Plateau State. She has a talent for voice imitation and making animal sounds.

24. Araga

Araga (Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya), the 16th housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11. Photo: @manlikearaga

Source: Twitter

Full name : Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya

: Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya Age : 29 years (as of 2026)

: 29 years (as of 2026) Profession : Fashion model

: Fashion model State of origin : Ogun State, Nigeria

: Ogun State, Nigeria Relationship status: Single

Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya, known as Araga, is a fashion model from Ogun State. Araga believes the Big Brother Naija house provides the perfect platform to help him break out of his shell.

What are the BBNaija Season 11 rules?

Big Brother has the final say in all matters, and defiance or refusal to follow instructions can result in strikes, punishment, or eviction. Anyone competing must follow the BBNaija rules below throughout their stay in the house:

Microphones must stay on : Every housemate must wear a microphone throughout the day.

: Every housemate must wear a microphone throughout the day. No link to the outside world : Contestants cannot use phones, the internet, newspapers, television, or any other means of communicating with the outside world.

: Contestants cannot use phones, the internet, newspapers, television, or any other means of communicating with the outside world. English is the official language : Housemates must communicate in English unless Big Brother grants permission.

: Housemates must communicate in English unless grants permission. Violence is prohibited : Threats, bullying, or any form of violent behaviour lead to immediate disqualification.

: Threats, bullying, or any form of violent behaviour lead to immediate disqualification. Respect fellow housemates : Contestants must avoid any abusive conduct.

: Contestants must avoid any abusive conduct. Do not damage property : Deliberate damage may result in penalties or disqualification.

: Deliberate damage may result in penalties or disqualification. Follow Big Brother 's instructions : Housemates must complete tasks, attend diary sessions, and obey all instructions.

: Housemates must complete tasks, attend diary sessions, and obey all instructions. No discussing nominations : Housemates cannot reveal or discuss their nominations unless specifically permitted.

: Housemates cannot reveal or discuss their nominations unless specifically permitted. No smuggling prohibited items : Contestants cannot bring unauthorised items into the house.

: Contestants cannot bring unauthorised items into the house. No sleeping during scheduled activities : Housemates must remain awake and participate during house events.

: Housemates must remain awake and participate during house events. Respect production equipment: Contestants must not tamper with cameras, microphones, lighting, or any equipment.

How much will the Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner get?

The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11 will receive a grand prize valued at ₦160 million, ₦10 million more than the BBNaija Season 10 winner.

Where can I watch Big Brother Naija 2026?

Big Brother Naija airs from 7 pm WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family. Viewers can also watch the 24-hour live stream on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49. The show is also available through DStv Stream and Showmax.

How can I vote for Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates?

Viewers can vote through the Africa Magic website, the Africa Magic mobile site, or the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. The website and mobile site each provide up to 100 free votes per person. Votes through the apps depend on the viewer's subscription package.

Where is the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house located?

The Big Brother Naija house is located in Lagos, Nigeria, and features an upside-down design. The building is retrofitted with microphones, speakers, antenna blades, as well as robotic and handheld cameras to capture every moment in the house around the clock.

The journey in BBNaija Season 11 is only beginning, but every decision inside the house already matters. Strict rules, weekly nominations, and public votes will shape each contestant's fate. Success in the competition depends on both consistency and entertainment value.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the cast of Marshals: A Yellowstone Story. The spin-off expands the Yellowstone universe with familiar faces returning alongside new characters who bring fresh conflicts and storylines.

The series follows law enforcement in a new chapter of the franchise, with the cast playing a key role in its evolving story. Read this article to discover the returning stars, new additions, and the characters they portray.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng