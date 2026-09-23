Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UK Sets 4 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet To Study In Country On Child Student Visa
People

UK Sets 4 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet To Study In Country On Child Student Visa

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • The UK government outlined the conditions children between 4 and 17 years old must meet to qualify for a Child Student visa to study at an independent school
  • The visa application costs a stated amount whether applying from outside or inside the UK, and applicants must also pay a healthcare surcharge
  • Children under 16 can stay for the length of their course up to 6 years, while those aged 16 or 17 are limited to a maximum of 3 years

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The UK government has set out the requirements that foreign children must satisfy before they can be granted a Child Student visa to study at an independent school in the country.

The visa is open to applicants between the ages of 4 and 17. Those who are 18 or older are required to apply for a Student visa instead.

UK publishes 4 conditions for child student visa.
Four conditions published for child student visa applicants. Photo credit: @The Economist.
Source: UGC

The Child Student visa has also replaced the former Tier 4 (Child) student visa.

Read also

UK publishes 3 conditions scale-up workers must meet to qualify for permanent residence

4 Conditions to Qualify for the Visa

According to the UK government, applicants must meet the following conditions:

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

1. Have an unconditional offer of a place on a course at an independent school

2. Have a suitable place to live in the UK

3. Be able to show they will have access to enough money to support themselves and pay for their course

4. Have the consent of a parent or legal guardian to study and live in the UK, which must be proven during the application

Fees Charged for Child Student Visa

Applying for the Child Student visa costs £558, whether the application is made from outside or inside the UK.

Applicants are also required to pay a healthcare surcharge, with the amount varying depending on how long the visa lasts.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Ballon d or rankings Jelly bean brains Gillian turner Love messages girlfriend Frsc