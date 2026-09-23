The UK government outlined the conditions children between 4 and 17 years old must meet to qualify for a Child Student visa to study at an independent school

The visa application costs a stated amount whether applying from outside or inside the UK, and applicants must also pay a healthcare surcharge

Children under 16 can stay for the length of their course up to 6 years, while those aged 16 or 17 are limited to a maximum of 3 years

The UK government has set out the requirements that foreign children must satisfy before they can be granted a Child Student visa to study at an independent school in the country.

The visa is open to applicants between the ages of 4 and 17. Those who are 18 or older are required to apply for a Student visa instead.

Four conditions published for child student visa applicants. Photo credit: @The Economist.

Source: UGC

The Child Student visa has also replaced the former Tier 4 (Child) student visa.

4 Conditions to Qualify for the Visa

According to the UK government, applicants must meet the following conditions:

1. Have an unconditional offer of a place on a course at an independent school

2. Have a suitable place to live in the UK

3. Be able to show they will have access to enough money to support themselves and pay for their course

4. Have the consent of a parent or legal guardian to study and live in the UK, which must be proven during the application

Fees Charged for Child Student Visa

Applying for the Child Student visa costs £558, whether the application is made from outside or inside the UK.

Applicants are also required to pay a healthcare surcharge, with the amount varying depending on how long the visa lasts.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng