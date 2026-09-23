France Mentions Minimum Salary Foreigners Must Earn to Qualify for Highly Qualified Employee Visa
- France published the salary threshold a foreigner must meet to be eligible for its highly qualified employee visa
- The French government set the minimum annual salary at €59,373, a figure that has been in force since August 2025
- Applicants must also meet strict education or professional experience requirements before they can qualify for the visa
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France has published the exact salary a foreigner must earn annually to be considered for its highly qualified employee visa, and the figure runs into tens of millions of naira.
According to information published on the French government's official website, applicants must satisfy three key conditions to qualify.
France: highly qualified employee visa
The first condition relates to the employment contract. The site states:
"Your employment contract is equal to or exceeds one year."
The second condition covers qualifications. Applicants must meet one of two criteria:
"You must hold a qualification demonstrating at least three years of higher education awarded by a State-recognised higher education establishment or have at least five years of comparable professional experience."
The third and perhaps most discussed condition is the salary requirement. The site states:
"Your salary must be at least equal to 1.5 times the average gross reference salary fixed annually by decree by the Minister of Immigration (€59,373 since August 21, 2025)."
How much in naira
At current exchange rates, the required annual salary of €59,373 is N90,235,085). That figure places the visa firmly out of reach for most applicants without senior-level or specialist employment already secured in France.
The salary threshold has been in effect since 21 August 2025, when the Minister of Immigration set the figure by decree. It is reviewed annually, meaning the amount could change in subsequent years depending on official assessments.
Together, the three requirements — a minimum one-year contract, recognised academic or professional credentials, and a salary of at least €59,373 per year — form the baseline a foreign national must clear before the highly qualified employee visa can be granted.
France names countries eligible for visa waiver
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France had outlined the categories of foreigners who can enter its overseas territories without an additional visa in 2026.
The exemption covers EU, EEA and Swiss citizens, as well as nationals of 13 countries who hold valid multi-entry French visas and certain foreigners with qualifying residence permits or long-stay visas.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng