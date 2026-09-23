The Enugu State Police Command arrested 30-year-old Okpara Emmanuel after neighbours discovered a decomposing body in his apartment

Emmanuel allegedly struck his girlfriend Chinyere on the head with a pestle during a heated argument over who infected the other with HIV

The Enugu Commissioner of Police ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case thoroughly

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu State - 30-year-old man, Okpara Emmanuel, has been arrested by the police over the alleged murder of his girlfriend in the Olympic Layout area of Enugu State.

The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said neighbours made a grim discovery when they detected a foul odour coming from Emmanuel's apartment.

Plice arrest man after girlfriend Is found dead in his toilet following HIV argument. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Ndukwe said the neigbours forced their way in and found the decomposing body of a woman identified only as Chinyere.

As reported by The Punch, Ndukwe made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The neigbours held the suspect until police arrived, though officers later had to rescue him from an angry mob before re-arresting him at about 6:30pm on Monday, September 21, 2026, through operatives of the Awkunanaw Division.

How the crime was concealed

According to Ndukwe, preliminary investigation showed the suspect allegedly killed Chinyere on September 19, 2026, then wrapped her remains in a nylon bag and locked them inside the toilet of his apartment.

The body remained there until the odour drew the attention of people living nearby.

Emmanuel allegedly admitted to the killing during early interrogation. He told investigators that a quarrel broke out between him and the deceased over who had infected the other with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

During that argument, he allegedly struck her on the head with a pestle, causing her death, before concealing her body in the toilet.

"During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that the incident followed an argument between him and the deceased over allegations of who infected the other with Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

"He further stated that, during the argument, he struck the deceased on the head with a pestle, resulting in her death, and subsequently wrapped and dumped her remains inside the toilet," Ndukwe said.

Next steps in the investigation

The remains have since been taken to a mortuary for preservation and an autopsy. Police said efforts were continuing to identify and reach Chinyere's relatives.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter. Ndukwe added that Emmanuel would be charged in court once the investigation is complete.

The Command also used the occasion to issue a safety warning, urging members of the public, particularly young women, to keep trusted relatives or friends informed of their whereabouts and to take caution when visiting people.

Man allegedly kills girlfriend over HIV infection argument in Enugu state.

Source: Original

35-year-old man kills girlfriend over infidelity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police operatives arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Cross River State.

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng