90 Day Fiancé Season 1 Couples: Where Are They All Now?

90 Day Fiancé season 1 introduced four couples to TLC viewers in January 2014. More than a decade on, three of those pairings are still married, but one story has taken a deeply troubling turn. Here is a full update on every original couple.

From L-R. Vanja Grbic and Elise Benson attend TLC's 90 Day Fiancé Holiday Event at Tavern On The Green on December 09, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Season 1 featured four couples: Alan and Kirlyam Cox, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Mike and Aziza Eloshway, and Louis and Aya Gattone.

Alan and Kirlyam, and Louis and Aya, remain happily married with children and low-profile family lives.

Russ and Paola are still married after a 2021 separation, recently appearing together on a new TLC spin-off.

on a new TLC spin-off. Mike Eloshway was found guilty of possessing and distributing illegal videos in July 2024 and was subsequently sentenced to serve a decade in prison in October 2024.

It is currently unclear whether Mike and Aziza are still together.

About 90 Day Fiancé season 1

90 Day Fiancé premiered on 12 January 2014 on TLC. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. Season 1 set the template for what would become one of cable television's most enduring reality franchises.

The series has since spawned over twenty spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which tracks past couples after their marriages.

Russ and Paola Mayfield

Russ, who is from Oklahoma, fell for Paola while he worked in Colombia. They wed in 2013 and welcomed a son, Axel, a few years later.

Russ and Paola were often butting heads due to their opposing lifestyles and personalities. Paola's bold makeup, blunt personality, and slightly revealing clothing had viewers quickly dubbing her a flamboyant fashionista.

They had their ups and downs over the years, including a separation in 2021. The split came after Russ lost his job during the pandemic, and the couple had to move into an RV. However, they eventually reconciled and are still together.

The couple has returned for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort and celebrated their twelfth anniversary during the season. In October 2025, Russ and Paola marked their 12th wedding anniversary.

Paola has built a separate career outside of reality TV. She transitioned from a reality TV career to a wrestling ring in 2021, announcing she had been training and was ready to compete in her first professional wrestling match in March 2021, assuming the character of Paola Blaze for her debut at the Magic City Wrestling Federation in Miami.

Alan and Kirlyam Cox

Alan is a Mormon from Los Angeles, California, and he initially crossed paths and became friends with Kirlyam's family while on a mission trip in Brazil. About eight years later, another member from the mission trip was getting married in the South American country, and Alan made plans to reconnect with former acquaintances, including his future wife's family.

Alan and Kirlyam had a controversial storyline, with fans claiming he had met her in Goiânia, Brazil, when she was just 12 and he was 20. While Alan did come across Kirlyam when on a Mormon mission, it wasn't until eight years later that they began a relationship.

Kirlyam came to California on a K-1 visa when she was 21 and married Alan within the 90-day timeframe. Alan met Kirlyam while on a Mormon mission in Brazil. They are still married and have two children together, Liam and Enzo.

In 2025, the couple is still happily married in North Carolina with their two sons. Alan is working as a designer and photographer, while Kirlyam is a stay-at-home mother.

One of the most well-regarded couples from season 1, according to fans, Alan and Kirlyam are still going strong with their family of four.

Louis and Aya Gattone

Louis Roy Gattone Jr., from Indianapolis, Indiana, met Aya from Ormoc, Philippines, via an online dating service. Although it may seem commonplace now, it wasn't when they first met back in 2012.

Louis was divorced with two sons, which would make Aya an instant stepmother. Louis' ex-wife, Tonya, wondered whether his fiancée was really in love or just using him as a path to a green card.

The fan favourites tied the knot in a Catholic church wedding in 2014 and are still going strong. Aya legally changed her name to Aya Gattone after they got married.

As of 2026, Louis and Aya Gattone are still happily married and have had two children together. Their blended household includes four children: Louis's two older sons from his first marriage, born in 2002 and 2006, alongside Giovanni (born June 2018) and Stefano (born November 2020), the sons he shares with Aya.

Today, the couple runs a small crafting business together named Lola Lily's and lives in Indiana with their children. Although many couples continue in the 90 Day Fiancé world after their initial debut, Louis and Aya have stayed to themselves.

Mike and Aziza Eloshway

Of all the season 1 pairings, Mike and Aziza's story has taken the most serious turn.

Mike Eloshway was 31 and from Cleveland, Ohio, while Aziza was 21 and from Volgograd, Russia, when they appeared on the show. There were a lot of red flags during their time on the show.

Fans will remember the moment when an impatient Mike dropped hints that he wanted to become intimate with Aziza, a feeling that clearly was not mutual at the time. Mike was also worried that Aziza was only marrying him to get a green card. They had their first child, Olivia Joan, in 2019.

Then came a devastating development. Eloshway was convicted in July 2024 after a jury found that he had downloaded thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse between February 2022 and March 2023. A federal judge sentenced Michael Eloshway to 10 years in prison following his conviction on child pornography charges. US District Judge Patricia Gaughan sentenced the one-time TLC personality to a decade behind bars, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

Once released, Eloshway will have to serve 10 years on probation, register as a sex offender, and submit to recommended treatment. He will not be allowed contact with any children, including his own, unless his probation officer signs off.

Eloshway argued that his lawyer was ineffective and that the judge abused their discretion, but the court did not find his arguments persuasive and upheld his sentence. His current release date is listed as 18 August 2033.

It is unknown whether Mike and Aziza are still together. She did write a letter asking the judge for leniency before Mike's 2024 sentencing, stating they were still together at that time. It does not appear that Aziza has since filed for divorce from Mike.

FAQs

Is anyone still together from 90 Day Fiancé season 1?

It all began back in 2014 with four couples who agreed to share their lives with TV viewers. Three of those four couples — Russ and Paola, Alan and Kirlyam, and Louis and Aya — remain married as of 2026. The status of Mike and Aziza's marriage is unclear following Mike's prison sentence.

Are Louis and Aya still together?

Yes. As of 2025, Louis and Aya are still together and living in Indiana, making them one of the long-lasting success stories from 90 Day Fiancé Season 1. They have two biological sons and continue to raise Louis's two older sons from his first marriage.

Are Alan and Kirlyam still together?

Yes. Alan and Kirlyam Cox are happily married and have now been together for over 12 years. They have chosen to keep a low profile and focus on their family life in North Carolina.

Why did Russ and Paola briefly split?

They had a separation in 2021 after Russ lost his job during the pandemic, and the couple had to move into an RV. They have since reconciled and remain married.

What happened to Mike Eloshway from 90 Day Fiancé?

Michael was found guilty on two felony charges of child pornography in July 2024 and was sentenced that October. Prosecutors accused him of having received, distributed, and possessed videos. He is currently serving a 10-year federal prison sentence after his direct appeal was denied.

Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé remains remarkable for producing three couples who are still married more than a decade on. Alan and Kirlyam, and Louis and Aya, represent the show's quietly successful side, families built in the background, away from cameras. Russ and Paola show that resilience and reconciliation can outlast years of public drama. The Mike Eloshway situation, however, is a stark reminder that the lives of reality TV cast members continue long after the credits roll, sometimes in directions nobody anticipated.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 cast and where the couples are now. The article examines their marriages, breakups, family milestones and lives after the show.

Several couples remain together, including Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, while others experienced dramatic splits and major personal changes. Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina also surprised fans by welcoming a baby boy in 2025, despite Julia previously saying she did not want children.

Source: Legit.ng