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Who is Megan Keller's husband? Here's what we know about the hockey star's love life
Celebrity biographies

Who is Megan Keller's husband? Here's what we know about the hockey star's love life

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
3 min read

Who is Megan Keller's husband? Megan Keller has kept her love life entirely private and has not disclosed any marriages, relationships, or partners. Instead, she has focused on becoming a dominant force in international ice hockey. Keller is a powerhouse defender and captain for the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

American ice hockey player Megan Keller
Megan Keller smiling (L) and the hockey player holding her hockey equipment (R). Photo: @megankeller4 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Megan Keller is a professional ice hockey player from Michigan, United States.
  • The elite athlete has not publicly disclosed any marriage or relationship.
  • Keller keeps her dating life private to focus on her sporting career and has won multiple Olympic gold medals with Team USA.
  • She comes from a supportive, athletic family and has no children.

Profile summary

Full name

Megan Keller

Gender

Female

Date of birth

1 May 1996

Age

30 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Taurus

Place of birth

Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States

Current residence

Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Nationality

American

Position

Defence

Height in feet

5'11"

Height in centimetres

180

Weight in pounds

165

Weight in kilograms

75

Mother

Lynn Keller

Father

Greg Keller

Siblings

1

Marital status

Single / Unmarried

Profession

Professional ice hockey player

Current team

Boston Fleet (PWHL)

Instagram

@megankeller4

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Megan Keller's husband: is she married?

Megan Keller chooses to keep the spotlight firmly fixed on her athletic achievements. She has never introduced a spouse or partner to the public. Furthermore, the ice hockey player has dropped no hints about a wedding on her social media platforms.

Megan Keller's family and background

American athlete Megan Keller with her parents, Lynn and Greg Keller
Megan Keller is smiling while holding a tiny trophy (L) and posing with her proud parents, who are wearing Team USA gear (R). Photo: @megankeller4 (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Megan Keller's family played a massive role in her rise to stardom. She was born to parents Greg and Lynn Keller. Both parents have strong athletic backgrounds. Her father played American football, while her mother was a track and field athlete.

Keller grew up with an older brother, Ryan. He played ice hockey for Michigan State University and later in the minor leagues.

Driven by a fierce sibling rivalry, Keller wore full hockey gear to childhood figure skating lessons. She wanted to keep up with her brother.

American sports personality Megan Keller
Megan Keller in a PWHL Boston jersey, with a hockey stick resting across her shoulders. Photo: @megankeller4 (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Keller attended North Farmington High School, playing hockey all four years. She earned scholar-athlete honours in softball, ice hockey, and basketball. In 2014, Keller joined Boston College and quickly became one of the top collegiate defenders in the country.

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Professional ice hockey player Megan Keller
Megan Keller skates during the Women's Playoffs Semifinal match between the United States and Sweden on Day 10 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Gregory Shamus
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Megan Keller? She is a professional ice hockey defender, Team USA star, and captain of the PWHL's Boston Fleet.
  2. How old is Megan Keller? Keller is 30 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 1 May 1996.
  3. Where is Megan Keller from? The sports personality was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan, but currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts.
  4. Who are Megan Keller's parents? Her parents are Greg Keller and Lynn Keller.
  5. Is Megan Keller married? Megan Keller is not married.
  6. Is Megan Keller dating? Details of her current dating life remain entirely under wraps.
  7. Does Megan Keller have kids? Megan Keller does not have any children.

Megan Keller has kept details of her love life private and has not confirmed whether she is married or in a relationship. The Olympic ice hockey champion stays firmly anchored on defending her status as an elite global athlete.

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Legit.ng published an article about Thuso Mbedu's husband. Thuso Mbedu is a famous South African actress who lives in Los Angeles. She is not married and has no children.

Currently, Thuso Mbedu is focusing on her acting career and supporting social change. The actress has never shared details about her romantic relationships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.

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