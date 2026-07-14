Who is Megan Keller's husband? Megan Keller has kept her love life entirely private and has not disclosed any marriages, relationships, or partners. Instead, she has focused on becoming a dominant force in international ice hockey. Keller is a powerhouse defender and captain for the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

Megan Keller smiling (L) and the hockey player holding her hockey equipment (R). Photo: @megankeller4 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Megan Keller is a professional ice hockey player from Michigan, United States.

from Michigan, United States. The elite athlete has not publicly disclosed any marriage or relationship.

Keller keeps her dating life private to focus on her sporting career and has won multiple Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

She comes from a supportive, athletic family and has no children.

Profile summary

Full name Megan Keller Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Position Defence Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Mother Lynn Keller Father Greg Keller Siblings 1 Marital status Single / Unmarried Profession Professional ice hockey player Current team Boston Fleet (PWHL) Instagram @megankeller4

Megan Keller's husband: is she married?

Megan Keller chooses to keep the spotlight firmly fixed on her athletic achievements. She has never introduced a spouse or partner to the public. Furthermore, the ice hockey player has dropped no hints about a wedding on her social media platforms.

Megan Keller's family and background

Megan Keller is smiling while holding a tiny trophy (L) and posing with her proud parents, who are wearing Team USA gear (R). Photo: @megankeller4 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Megan Keller's family played a massive role in her rise to stardom. She was born to parents Greg and Lynn Keller. Both parents have strong athletic backgrounds. Her father played American football, while her mother was a track and field athlete.

Keller grew up with an older brother, Ryan. He played ice hockey for Michigan State University and later in the minor leagues.

Driven by a fierce sibling rivalry, Keller wore full hockey gear to childhood figure skating lessons. She wanted to keep up with her brother.

Megan Keller in a PWHL Boston jersey, with a hockey stick resting across her shoulders. Photo: @megankeller4 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Keller attended North Farmington High School, playing hockey all four years. She earned scholar-athlete honours in softball, ice hockey, and basketball. In 2014, Keller joined Boston College and quickly became one of the top collegiate defenders in the country.

Megan Keller skates during the Women's Playoffs Semifinal match between the United States and Sweden on Day 10 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Megan Keller? She is a professional ice hockey defender, Team USA star, and captain of the PWHL's Boston Fleet. How old is Megan Keller? Keller is 30 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 1 May 1996. Where is Megan Keller from? The sports personality was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan, but currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts. Who are Megan Keller's parents? Her parents are Greg Keller and Lynn Keller. Is Megan Keller married? Megan Keller is not married. Is Megan Keller dating? Details of her current dating life remain entirely under wraps. Does Megan Keller have kids? Megan Keller does not have any children.

Megan Keller has kept details of her love life private and has not confirmed whether she is married or in a relationship. The Olympic ice hockey champion stays firmly anchored on defending her status as an elite global athlete.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng