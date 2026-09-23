Who are Dua Lipa's parents? Meet Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa

Dua Lipa's parents are Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa, a Kosovo Albanian couple whose refugee journey from war-torn Pristina to London shaped one of pop music's greatest success stories. Dukagjin is a former rock musician turned music industry manager, while Anesa trained as a lawyer before building a career in tourism. Together, they raised three children, with Dua as the eldest, followed by siblings Rina and Gjin.

Dua Lipa' mother, Anesa Lipa (2nd L), her father Dukagjin Lipa (L) and her sister Rina Lipa (R) as they pose for a picture upon her arrival at the airport. Photo: Armend NIMANI (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dukagjin Lipa , born 5 March 1969, was the lead singer of the Kosovan rock band Oda before becoming Dua's full-time manager

, born 5 March 1969, was the lead singer of the Kosovan rock band before becoming Dua's full-time manager Anesa Lipa (née Rexha) trained as a lawyer in Kosovo and later worked in the tourism industry

(née Rexha) trained as a lawyer in Kosovo and later worked in the tourism industry Both parents are Kosovo Albanian , originally from Pristina, and fled to London in 1992 during the Bosnian War

, originally from Pristina, and fled to London in during the Bosnian War Dua Lipa has two younger siblings : sister Rina (born 2001) and brother Gjin (born 2005)

: sister Rina (born 2001) and brother Gjin (born 2005) Dukagjin and Dua co-founded the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina in 2018

Profile summary

Father's name Dukagjin Lipa Father's date of birth 5 March 1969 Mother's name Anesa Lipa (née Rexha) Nationality Kosovo Albanian (British residents) Origin Pristina, FR Yugoslavia (present-day Kosovo) Religion Muslim Siblings Rina Lipa (b. 2001), Gjin Lipa (b. 2005) Notable roles Father: artist manager, festival founder; Mother: tourism professional

Where are Dua Lipa's parents from?

Dua Lipa was born the eldest child of Kosovo Albanian parents Anesa (née Rexha) and Dukagjin Lipa, originally from Pristina, FR Yugoslavia, present-day Kosovo.

They fled Kosovo in 1992 at the start of the Bosnian War. Dukagjin had become engaged to Anesa in Kosovo before they moved to London, where they married and welcomed their firstborn, Dua.

Growing up in London, Dua later told Vanity Fair in 2021: "Everything was Albanian at home, and English was my school life."

The family returned to Pristina after Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Dua then moved back to London alone at 15 to pursue her music career.

Are Dua Lipa's parents religious?

Both parents were raised Muslim, coming from Pristina, Yugoslavia, and are of Kosovo Albanian descent. Their faith is part of the broader Kosovo Albanian cultural identity, though neither parent has spoken publicly about practising religion in detail.

Are Dua Lipa's parents wealthy?

Dukagjin's business empire spans multiple ventures. He is Dua's full-time manager, founder and CEO of REPUBLIKA Communications, a leading figure behind Radical Management, Founder Chairman of the Sunny Hill Foundation, and one of the driving forces behind the Sunny Hill Festival.

As of 2026, Dukagjin Lipa's estimated net worth is around $125 million. The family's wealth is tied to communications, music management, and festival direction rather than inherited privilege, a genuine rags-to-stability story.

What did Dua Lipa's dad do? Dukagjin Lipa's career

Dua Lipa (L) and her father Dukagjin Lipa pose after a press conference ahead of her performance at the "Sunny Hill Festival" in Pristina on August 4, 2022. Photo: Armend NIMANI

Source: Getty Images

Long before Dua dominated global charts, Dukagjin Lipa was a musician himself, the lead singer and guitarist of the Kosovan rock band Oda, which enjoyed popularity during the 1980s and early 1990s.

His first band, however, was called Horizonti, which he joined as a teenager. He had been training to be a dentist, but when the family relocated to London, he took on various odd jobs and studied at the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

After rebuilding his life in London, Dukagjin founded REPUBLIKA Communications, became a major figure behind the Sunny Hill Festival and Sunny Hill Foundation, and eventually took over full-time management of Dua Lipa's career.

Known as Dua's "dadager", Dukagjin served as her date at the 2024 Grammys and accompanied her on the red carpet at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Actor Jack Whitehall memorably called him "the best-looking dad in the music industry" at the 2019 Brit Awards.

The Sunny Hill Festival

The Sunny Hill Festival was co-founded by Dua Lipa and her father Dukagjin Lipa. In 2022, Dua received the title of honorary ambassador of Kosovo while performing at the festival in Pristina.

The annual event has become one of the region's most prominent music festivals, drawing international acts to Kosovo and raising the country's cultural profile globally.

Anesa Lipa: the woman behind the family

Dua Lipa's mother, Anesa Lipa (R), and her father, Dukagjin Lipa (L), arrived on stage for the sound check prior to her first concert held in her hometown, Pristina. Photo: ARMEND NIMANI

Source: Getty Images

Anesa Lipa has deep roots in Kosovo and Bosnia, having trained as a lawyer before she and Dukagjin fled Kosovo in 1992. Anesa was the child of a Kosovan father and a Bosnian mother.

She works in the tourism industry, a career choice that reflects her deep connection to the region and its culture.

Has Dua Lipa got any siblings? Meet Rina and Gjin

Dua Lipa is the eldest of three children. Her sister, Rina, was born in 2001, and her brother, Gjin, in 2005.

Rina Lipa — the model and actress

Rina Lipa attends the UK Premiere of "Joker Folie à Deux" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

From making cameos on her pop star sister's Instagram to following in Dua's footsteps, Rina Lipa is an emerging actress and model with major fashion brands under her belt. Rina began her modelling career at Milan Fashion Week, where she walked for Giuliano Calza Design Studio's autumn 2021 runway. Since then, she has featured in campaigns for Versace, Miu Miu, and more.

Rina's passion for performance extended to dancing; she took ballet classes and competed in the Rock Challenge dance competition, as well as attending Sylvia Young drama classes.

Rina's Instagram account, @rinalipa, has over 960,000 followers. When Dua won two Brit Awards in 2018, she pulled both siblings on stage with her.

Gjin Lipa — the rising music producer

Dua Lipa with Gjin and Rina Lipa accepts the British Breakthrough Act during The BRIT Awards 2018 Show, The O2, London, UK, Wednesday 21 Feb 2018. Photo: JMEnternational

Source: Getty Images

Gjin, Dua's only brother, was born on 30 December 2005. He is carving out his own path, exploring music production alongside early work as a model. He was born in London and, like his siblings, has a growing Instagram following.

How are Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa related?

Dua Lipa is not blood-related or marriage-related to supermodel Gigi Hadid. The confusion stems from Dua's past relationship with Gigi's younger brother. Dua was in a serious relationship with Anwar Hadid, Gigi's younger brother. The pair began their relationship in July 2019 and dated for over two years before splitting in December 2021.

Although Dua and Anwar have since gone their separate ways, Gigi and Dua maintain a solid friendship.

Latest news

Dua Lipa began dating English actor Callum Turner in 2024, and the couple married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on 31 May 2026, followed by a three-day celebration in Sicily in early June. Dua has said she first met Turner when she was out at dinner with her father at London's River Café, where co-founder Ruth Rogers introduced them.

Turner had the engagement ring made after discussions with Dua's sister and best friends — a detail that underlines just how closely knit the Lipa family remains. Dukagjin was present at celebrations marking the wedding, continuing his role as one of his daughter's most visible supporters.

FAQs

What did Dua Lipa's dad do before managing her? Dukagjin Lipa was the lead singer and guitarist of the Kosovan rock band Oda in the 1980s and early 1990s. He also trained as a dentist and later studied marketing after moving to London. Where are Dua Lipa's parents from? Both parents are Kosovo Albanian, originally from Pristina — then part of FR Yugoslavia, now Kosovo. They fled to London in 1992 during the Bosnian War. What is Dua Lipa's parents' religion? Both Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa were raised Muslim, as is common among Kosovo Albanians. Does Dua Lipa have any siblings? Yes. She has a younger sister, Rina (born 2001), who is a model and actress, and a younger brother, Gjin (born 2005), who is pursuing music production and modelling. Is Dua Lipa the oldest sibling? Yes, Dua is the eldest of the three Lipa children. How are Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa related? They are not related. Dua dated Gigi's younger brother, Anwar Hadid, from 2019 to 2021, but the two women are close friends rather than family. What is Dua Lipa's dad's age? Dukagjin Lipa was born on 5 March 1969, making him 57 years old in 2026. What does Anesa Lipa do for work? Anesa Lipa trained as a lawyer in Kosovo and later built a career in the tourism industry.

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Source: Legit.ng