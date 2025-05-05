Season 1 Bad Girls Club cast: Where are the cast now?

The first season of Oxygen's Bad Girls Club (BGC) debuted on 5 December 2006 and concluded on 24 April 2007, followed by two specials. The show is known for its drama, confrontations, and the memorable personalities of its cast members. Bad Girls Club cast members from Season 1 have gone on to build careers in entertainment, business, and social media.

Bad Girls Club cast members from Season 1

Bad Girls Club is a 2006 American reality TV series created by Jonathan Murray.

is a 2006 American reality TV series The show featured a diverse group of women , each with different personalities.

, each with different personalities. Some, like Zara Sprankle, left the spotlight, while others are pursuing business and entertainment careers.

Season 1 Bad Girls Club cast

It has been nearly two decades since the very first season of Bad Girls Club premiered on Oxygen in December 2006. The show centres around a group of seven women who live together in a mansion for three months. It focuses on their relationships, conflicts, and attempts at personal growth and change.

1. Aimee Landi

Aimee Landi now and then.

Aimee Landi Aimee known as the self-proclaimed "J-Lo of Philly," was a standout cast member of the first season of Bad Girls Club. She brought her sassy attitude and street smarts to the show, making her a memorable personality.

Aimee was born on 1 January 1990 in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is 35 years old as of 2024. She was 22 years old when she moved into the Bad Girls Club mansion during season 1. The reality star also appeared in the spin-off Bad Girls Road Trip in 2007. Currently, Aimee is working in the music industry.

2. Hripsime “Ripsi” Terzian

Hripsime "Ripsi" Terzian in Bad Girls season 1.

Ripsi was 23 years old when she made her reality TV debut on the Bad Girls Club. She was born on 6 May 1982 in Watertown, Massachusetts. Her time on the show was short-lived, as she was evicted in episode 3 after a physical altercation with housemates Kerry and Jodie while she was drunk.

After her appearance on Bad Girls Club and the spin-off Bad Girls Road Trip, Ripsi became the general manager and co‑owner of Terzian Kitchen, a sit‑down Armenian‑Mediterranean restaurant her parents started in 1998. She married a local contractor, and they share two children.

3. Jodie Howell

Jodie Howell in Bad Girls Club season 1 (L). Jodie Howell now (R).

Jodie Howell was among the most memorable cast members of Bad Girls Club season 1. She was 29 years old when she appeared on the show and hailed from Columbia, Maryland. Jodie became famous for her confrontational nature and bold personality on the show.

After her time on the show, Jodie stepped away from television and opted for a private life. She is reportedly the mother of two daughters and currently resides in Florida, United States.

4. Kerry Harvick

Kerry Harvick in Bad Girls Club season 1 (L). Kerry Harvick now (R).

Kerry Kersh, also known as Kerry Harvick, is an American country singer, songwriter and reality television star. She was born on 10 September 1974 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States and is 50 years old as of 2025. Kerry entered the Bad Girls Club mansion at the age of 31. She was featured in all 21 episodes and the reunion special.

After her time on the show, Kerry shifted her focus back to her music career. The TV personality married country music artist David Kersh in 2009, and they have two children. In 2021, Kersh and her husband competed on HGTV's reality game show Battle on the Beach, which they won. The couple now works as interior designers and realtors.

5. Leslie Ramsue

Leslie Ramsue in Bad Girls Club Season 1 in 2006.

Leslie Ramsue was born on 3 December 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia, making her 46 years old as of April 2025. She starred on the Bad Girls Club season 1 at 24. Before that, she worked as an exotic dancer in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the show, Leslie continued to be involved in the entertainment industry and appeared in various reality television shows, such as I Love Money and Charm School. The reality star also appeared as a nurse on the show Mystery ER.

6. Tyla “Ty” Colliers

Tyla Colliers in Bad Girls Club Season 1 (L). Tyla Colliers now (R).

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Ty Colliers joined Bad Girls Club when she was just 25 years old. She is best known for an altercation with Kerry, which led to her eviction from the show.

After her time at the show, Ty returned to her hometown of Washington, D.C. She is reportedly a Web designer and owns a company for media and marketing called Tyco Media & Marketing. Before that, she worked in real estate.

7. Zara Sprankle

Zara Sprankle in Bad Girls Club season 1 (2006).

Zara Sprankle was another memorable member of the season 1 cast. At the time of filming, she was 22 years old and hailed from Cicero, New York. Zara was one of the few cast members who managed to stay in the house for the entire season. Her fiery personality often led to clashes with housemates, particularly Jodie Howell.

After her time on the show, Zara appeared in the spin-off series Bad Girls Road Trip. She has since maintained a low profile.

8. DeAnn Witt

DeAnn Witt then and now.

DeAnn Witt was a replacement cast member on Season 1 of Bad Girls Club. She joined the house in Episode 5, replacing Hripsime "Ripsi" Terzian. At the time of filming, DeAnn was 24 years old and lived in Dallas, Texas.

Currently, DeAnn has kept a low profile, and there is not much publicly available information about her life after the show. She reportedly manages a flat complex and still lives in McKinney, Texas, with her son.

9. Joanna Hernandez

Joanna Hernandez in Bad Girls Club season 1 in 2016.

Joanna joined the cast as a replacement for Ty Colliers in Episode 16 and appeared in the latter part of the season. She was known for her confident personality and memorable moments during her time on the show.

Born on 8 March 1983, Joanna is originally from Sacramento, California. After her stint on Bad Girls Club, she appeared in the spin-off series Bad Girls Road Trip. Currently, Joanna resides in Sacramento and has kept a relatively low profile, focusing on her personal life. She is reportedly a businessperson and endorses various brands on her social media.

10. Andrea Laing

Andrea Laing then and now.

Andrea Laing is an American actress best known for her roles in various notable movies, such as Adult Swim Yule Log, Killing It and The Game. Hailing from Highpoint, North Carolina, United States, Andrea Laing was 26 during the filming of Bad Girls Club. She appeared in only three episodes before leaving, but she made a return near the end of the season.

On the show, Andrea was known for her ongoing feud with Jodie Howell. After her stint on Bad Girls Club, Andrea pursued modelling, acting, and hosting interviews. She was also featured in various television shows like NCIS, Brockmire, and The Resident and movies like Richard Jewell. She recently appeared in the TV series Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

Who was the youngest bad girl?

The youngest Bad Girls Club cast member was Ashley "Slim" King, who joined the show at just 18 years old during Season 14.

How old are the girls on the Bad Girls Club?

The girls on Bad Girls Club were typically between 18 and 27 years old when they appeared on the show.

Who is the most famous Bad Girls Club member?

Some of the most famous Bad Girls Club members include Natalie Nunn, Tanisha Thomas, Meghan James, and Judi Jai.

What happened to Zara from Bad Girls Club?

Zara from Bad Girls Club Season 1 left the spotlight after the show and now lives a private life as a mother.

Where can I watch BGC season 1?

You can watch Bad Girls Club Season 1 on Tubi, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, or Hayu.

Where was Bad Girls Club season 1 filmed?

The 2006 Oxygen reality show was filmed in Los Angeles, California.

The Season 1 cast of Bad Girls Club laid the foundation for the show's drama-filled legacy. While many have since stepped out of the spotlight, others have pursued careers in entertainment, business, or started families.

