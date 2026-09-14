Amazing Race Season 2 Cast: Where Are The Winners Now?

The Amazing Race season 2 aired on CBS in 2002 and remains one of the most beloved editions of the long-running competition series. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, it featured eleven teams of two — each with a pre-existing relationship — competing across four continents and eight countries, covering approximately 52,000 miles over thirteen legs. From lifelong kindergarten friends who shocked viewers with a last-second sprint to the finish, to a feuding separated couple who dominated the season's storyline, the Season 2 cast left a lasting mark on reality TV history.

The Amazing Race 2 cast now: here's what happened to the winners of the show. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chris Luca and Alex Boylan won the season, while estranged couple Tara Lynch and Wil Steger finished in second place, and siblings Blake and Paige Mycoskie finished in third place.

won the season, while estranged couple finished in second place, and siblings finished in third place. Chris and Alex met on a school bus on their first day of kindergarten .

. Alex went on to become an executive producer and TV host , while Chris has stayed away from the public eye.

, while Chris has stayed away from the public eye. Blake Mycoskie is best known today as the founder of Toms, the shoe company that donates a pair for every pair sold.

Oswald and Danny had a major falling out at some point between their two races, but successfully mended their friendship before competing on All-Stars.

Amazing Race Season 2 Winners

Team Relationship Finish Notable post-show career Chris Luca & Alex Boylan Lifelong friends 1st (Winners) Alex: TV host, producer, The College Tour Tara Lynch & Wil Steger Separated couple 2nd Co-founded Funktion home decor company Blake & Paige Mycoskie Siblings 3rd Blake: TOMS founder; Paige: Aviator Nation founder Oswald Mendez & Danny Jimenez Best friends 4th Oswald: CMO at Canela Media; Danny: legal consultant

Chris Luca & Alex Boylan — winners

Alex Boylan and Chris Luca take a brief respite as they compete in The Amazing Race 2. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Christopher Luca; Alexander Boylan

Christopher Luca; Alexander Boylan Relationship: Lifelong friends

Lifelong friends Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Finish: 1st place (Winners)

Chris and Alex met on a school bus on their first day of kindergarten. Although they were last at the final pit stop, the friends won The Amazing Race 2, which ended in San Francisco — Tara and Wil were actually ahead in the final sprint to the finish line, but Chris and Alex ran faster, beating them to the line. The season had 13 legs, with Chris and Alex placing first in three; the team encountered 11 roadblocks, with Chris performing five and Alex performing six.

Alex Boylan is a bestselling author, Emmy-nominated producer, and award-winning television host who built a prolific media career after the win. After winning The Amazing Race, Boylan went on to work for the production company PineRidge Film and Television, hosting numerous television shows, including At the Chef's Table (2004), a food series on PBS. In 2006, he partnered with Burton Roberts to create Around The World Productions, and in their interactive series Around the World for Free, Boylan showed how one can travel around the world for free using only social media. Today, Alex channels that energy into higher education as the creator, executive producer, and host of The College Tour, an Amazon Prime series that shines a spotlight on institutions and inspires students to find their perfect fit.

Tara Lynch & Wil Steger — runners-up

Wil Steger and Tara Lynch in one of the episodes of The Amazing Race 2. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Tara Lynch; Wil Steger

Tara Lynch; Wil Steger Relationship: Separated couple

Separated couple Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Finish: 2nd place

Tara Lynch and Wil Steger were a separated couple on The Amazing Race 2, and their travel experience and alliance with Chris and Alex made them one of the strongest teams in the race — though their rocky relationship became the focal point of the season. Wil's competitive and controlling nature often saw him getting into confrontations with other teams, while Tara's open flirting with Alex further exacerbated the couple's explosive fights.

Following their time on the show, Tara and Wil decided to proceed with their divorce but made the unique choice to remain business partners, becoming co-founders of Funktion, a thriving home decor and textile design company. Based in Los Angeles, the former couple turned business associates have focused on building their company and creating innovative designs.

Blake Mycoskie & Paige Mycoskie — third place

Paige and Blake Mycoskie compete for the one million dollar prize in The Amazing Race 2. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Blake Mycoskie; Paige Mycoskie

Blake Mycoskie; Paige Mycoskie Relationship: Siblings

Siblings Hometown: Blake: Arlington, Texas; Paige: Arlington, Texas

Blake: Arlington, Texas; Paige: Arlington, Texas Finish: 3rd place

Paige and her brother Blake originally auditioned for CBS's Survivor in 2001, independently sending in their applications — they both made it to final interviews, and when executives realized they were siblings, they offered to cast both on The Amazing Race season 2. Although Blake and Paige were the first team out of the airport in the final leg, their lack of familiarity with San Francisco saw the siblings drop to last in the most closely contested final leg ever, reaching the finish line in third place, just four minutes behind the top two teams.

Blake Mycoskie is best known today as the founder of TOMS Shoes, the company that donates a pair of shoes for every pair sold — and he attributes the idea to his experience on The Amazing Race. He also appeared as a Guest Shark in season 12 of ABC's Shark Tank. Meanwhile, Paige Mycoskie is the founder and owner of the lifestyle and fashion brand Aviator Nation. She also created the TOMS logo for her brother's company.

Oswald Mendez & Danny Jimenez — fourth place

Best friends Danny Jimenez and Oswald Mendez before the start of The Amazing Race 2. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Oswald Mendez; Danny Jimenez

Oswald Mendez; Danny Jimenez Relationship: Best friends

Best friends Hometown: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Finish: 4th place

In The Amazing Race 2, Oswald and Danny's congenial personalities and respectful interactions with locals stood in stark contrast to their more cutthroat opponents; their calm, patient approach, including the pioneering strategy of having a local travel with them throughout a leg, allowed the best friends to make it to the final four.

Oswald and Danny later returned for The Amazing Race: All-Stars, where their trademark amicable natures and a partnership with Charla and Mirna propelled them to the front of the pack for most of the race. At some point between the two races, Oswald and Danny had a major falling out and spent years not talking — but they successfully mended their friendship before competing on All-Stars. Post-race, Oswald has made his mark in New York as Chief Marketing Officer at Canela Media, spearheading customer acquisition and strategic communication. Danny has also found success post-show, residing in Miami as Senior Consultant at Reality Check Legal Solutions.

FAQs

Who won The Amazing Race season 2?

Lifelong friends Chris Luca and Alex Boylan won season 2, while estranged couple Tara Lynch and Wil Steger finished in second place, and siblings Blake and Paige Mycoskie finished in third place. Chris and Alex tailed their allies through San Francisco, passing Wil and the lagging Tara during the final sprint to the finish line to win the million dollars.

What happened to Wil and Tara from Amazing Race season 2?

Following the show, Tara and Wil proceeded with their divorce but made the unique choice to remain business partners, becoming co-founders of Funktion, a home decor and textile design company. The constant fighting on the race had eventually taken its toll, with Wil conceding they had no chance of getting back together.

Are Danny and Oswald still friends?

Yes — though their bond was tested. Oswald and Danny had a major falling out between their two race appearances and spent years not speaking, but they successfully mended their friendship before returning to compete on All-Stars. The best friends finished fourth during the show's second season, and unfortunately finished fourth again during the All-Stars edition.

What did Alex Boylan do after The Amazing Race?

Alex hosted, produced, and directed numerous television shows and series, including What's Cooking with Alex, Animal Attractions, Around the World for Free, the CBS Buzz Tour, and Rach to the Rescue for The Rachael Ray Show — and produced hundreds of episodes and segments for Steve Harvey. He is now the creator and host of The College Tour on Amazon Prime.

Did Blake Mycoskie's time on Amazing Race inspire TOMS?

Blake is the founder of the successful accessories company TOMS Shoes, which is based on the "one for one" business model — and his interactions with locals during the race encouraged him to start his company. While traveling in Argentina in 2006, Mycoskie witnessed the hardships faced by children growing up without shoes, and his solution was to create a for-profit business that was sustainable and not reliant on donations.

We also highlighted facts about The Amazing Race Season 5 couples and where their relationships and careers stand today. The article follows winners Chip and Kim McAllister, runners-up Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, third-place finishers Brandon Davidson and Nicole O’Brian, and internet daters Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo.

Source: Legit.ng