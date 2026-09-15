90 Day Fiancé Couples Still Together in 2026 — and Who Has Already Split

Being part of the "still together" club on 90 Day Fiancé gets harder every season. Across eleven seasons of the flagship show and its many spin-offs, only a small fraction of couples have stayed married. So, who is thriving, who is surviving, and who is already done in 2026?

From L-R, Georgi Rusev, Darcey Silva, Stacey Silva, and Florian Sukaj attend TLC's 90 Day Fiancé Holiday Event at Tavern On The Green on December 09, 2025. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

90 Day Fiancé debuted on 12 January 2014 on TLC, following couples who must marry within 90 days before a K-1 visa expires.

debuted on 12 January 2014 on TLC, following couples who before a K-1 visa expires. The series has spawned over twenty spin-offs, including Happily Ever After? Before the 90 Days and The Other Way .

and . Stevi Nichole and Mahdi Al-Saadi from Season 11 did tie the knot , and their social media suggests they are still together.

from Season 11 did , and their social media suggests they are still together. Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj appear to have quietly separated after their time on The Last Resort .

appear to have after their time on . Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are arguably the most surprising break-up of 2026 so far.

are arguably the of 2026 so far. David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are widely regarded as the franchise's greatest success story, now raising a baby in Thailand.

Are Stevi and Mahdi still together in 2026?

Stevi and Mahdi were featured on 90 Day Fiancé Season 11. Stevi, a painter and English teacher from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, met Mahdi, a 26-year-old from Tehran, Iran, when he was one of her online students.

Their relationship blossomed into a romantic connection, leading them to meet in Turkey. After spending just one week together, Mahdi proposed to Stevi, and she brought him to the United States on a K-1 visa to marry within the 90-day timeframe.

Mahdi struggled with feeling homesick and out of place when he arrived in the US, while Stevi faced criticism from family and wrestled with revealing personal secrets. Tensions rose as they clashed over lifestyle differences and communication issues.

Despite the drama, the couple did get married. Before the ceremony, Stevi left a special Persian New Year Haft Seen display for Mahdi to discover after getting ready. Their wedding day fell only a few days before the holiday, marking Mahdi's first Persian New Year in America.

Mahdi and Stevi still seem to be together, as indicated by their social media presence. However, Stevi has avoided sharing any recent photos with Mahdi on Instagram, keeping her relationship status deliberately vague. Mahdi's Instagram account, @mahdii.cpt, continues to be active but offers no definitive confirmation either way. The consensus among fans is that the couple remain married.

Are Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj still together?

Florian Sukaj poses in a leather jacket on a city rooftop, alongside Stacey Silva at the New You Beauty Awards red carpet in a sequined cream suit. Photo: Naomi Rahim, John Parra (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stacey and Florian first started communicating in 2015 when Florian messaged Stacey on social media. After maintaining a long-distance relationship for about five years, the Albanian model moved to the United States on a K-1 visa to marry her.

Despite a sizable 17-year age gap, Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva have a long dating history that spans several TLC reality shows. The pair married in 2020 during an intimate, pandemic-era ceremony before reuniting for a more traditional ceremony in 2022.

The road since then has been rocky. Stacey was unable to get over Florian's past cheating scandal, causing her to struggle to trust him. In 2024, Stacey and Florian put their relationship to the test on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

It appears as though Stacey and Florian have added to the sad statistics. The couple seems to have separated after an appearance on The Last Resort, in which they agreed to recommit to their marriage during the closing ceremony. That new start did not last beyond the reunion show.

Stacey and Florian likely ended their relationship between mid-2024 and early 2025 after filming The Last Resort. Despite not making an official announcement, their social media activity indicates they are no longer a couple. Stacey has refrained from sharing updates about Florian besides clips from the show and has been seen taking trips without him.

In March 2025, Stacey hinted at a breakup by posting a video captioned, "Grateful for this experience and all the therapists! I tried my best!"

Stacey and Florian appear to have split, though neither has made a formal public announcement.

Who is the most successful couple on 90 Day Fiancé?

Many fans would point to David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan as the franchise's gold standard. Besides being the first couple to settle happily in the foreign partner's home country, David and Annie have seen the most success from their 90 Day Fiancé connection. They co-own a cooking business and have built a substantial income as content creators.

In 2024, David and Annie began their IVF journey, as Annie wanted a baby and was having trouble conceiving naturally. Annie and David got pregnant, and their baby girl Minthira was born in March 2025.

The couple have reunited in Thailand to celebrate a big new milestone, with signs they have no plans to return to America.

Other strong contenders for the title include:

Russ and Paola Mayfield (Season 1): Despite many ups and downs, Russ and Paola are still together and raising their child, Alex.

Despite many ups and downs, Russ and Paola are still together and raising their child, Alex. Emily and Kobe (Season 9): Emily and Kobe are not only still together but also proud parents to three kids. The whole family seems as happy as can be. In August 2024, they announced they bought their first house.

Emily and Kobe are not only still together but also proud parents to three kids. The whole family seems as happy as can be. In August 2024, they announced they bought their first house. Aya and Louis (Season 1): Aya and Louis from Season 1 are also still together. The two currently live in Indiana with their four sons.

Who's getting divorced on 90 Day Fiancé in 2026?

2026 has been a painful year for several fan-favourite pairings.

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are arguably the most surprising breakup of 2026 so far. The two first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, when Thaís moved to America to marry Patrick. Despite a few ups and downs, the two tied the knot at the end of the season.

They later returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, after having their daughter, Aleesi. The family travelled to Brazil while continuing to work on their marriage. Their split in 2026 shocked much of the 90 Day fanbase, especially after Patrick accused Thaís of infidelity and ultimately won a default divorce when she failed to show up to court.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi

One of the most dramatic separations of the year belongs to Angela and Michael. Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem finalised their divorce settlement in March 2026, with court documents revealing they agreed to no alimony and a strict non-disparagement (no trash talk) clause.

Other 2026 splits

Aviva Duhamel and Stig, Laura Nevenner and Birkan, and Lisa and Daniel are among the other couples who have broken up in 2026.

Aviva and Stig met online after Aviva posted photos of herself travelling in Belize. Stig surprised Aviva at the end of the trip by proposing, which she happily accepted, but the relationship did not survive.

Laura flew to Turkey to meet Birkan after they connected on Snapchat. While they ran into obstacles, they worked through things by the end of her trip. Before she went home, Birkan proposed, and she accepted. After the Tell All aired, Birkan revealed they were no longer together. Laura later said the break-up was due to Birkan serving in the Turkish military.

Other couples worth watching in 2026

Couple Season Status in 2026 Aya and Louis Season 1 Still together — four sons Russ and Paola Mayfield Season 1 Still together — appearing on The Last Resort S3 Emily and Kobe Season 9 Still together — bought first home, three children David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Season 5 Still together — baby Minthirarad, living in Thailand Stevi Nichole and Mahdi Al-Saadi Season 11 Married — status appears intact Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Darcey & Stacey Likely separated Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Season 9 Broken up in 2026 Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Season 8 Divorced March 2026 Anna and Mursel Season 7 Uncertain — in March 2026, Anna reportedly accused Mursel of cheating.

FAQs

Are Stevi and Mahdi still married in 2026?

Mahdi and Stevi still seem to be together, as told by their social media presence. No public announcement of a split has been made. Stevi has avoided sharing any recent photos with Mahdi on Instagram, keeping her relationship status deliberately vague, though she regularly posts throwback pictures of the two.

Are Stacey and Florian still together in 2026?

Almost certainly not. It appears Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have separated. The couple seem to have split after an appearance on The Last Resort in which they agreed to recommit to their marriage. Stacey's social media has shown no sign of Florian since early 2025.

Which 90 Day Fiancé couples got divorced in 2026?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi also finalised their divorce in March 2026, and Patrick Mendes won a default divorce against Thaís Ramone after a messy split.

Who is the longest-lasting couple on 90 Day Fiancé?

Russ and Paola Mayfield have been making it work since 2014. As one of the fan favourites from Season 1, they delighted fans when they welcomed their first child together in 2019. Aya and Louis from Season 1 are equally enduring, raising four children in Indiana.

Is 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 airing in 2026?

Season 12 recently wrapped up, with the finale airing in early September 2026. Paula and Thomas tied the knot in an emotional ceremony, while it was revealed that Debby and Mido had quietly gotten married in December 2025 despite their on-screen drama. A Tell All special is also on the way.

Final word

Staying together after 90 Day Fiancé is genuinely rare. Couples such as David and Annie, Russ and Paola, and Aya and Louis prove it is possible, but 2026 has also delivered some gut-punching splits, from the divorce of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi to the unexpected break-up of Patrick and Thaís. As for Stevi and Mahdi, the signs are cautiously hopeful. Stacey and Florian, by contrast, appear to be done.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 couples and where they are now. The article examines their marriages, divorces, family lives and post-show developments.

David and Annie Toborowsky emerged as the season’s biggest success story, earning their own spinoff and welcoming a daughter after overcoming financial and medical challenges. Meanwhile, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s widely followed relationship ended without a wedding after years of long-distance drama.

Source: Legit.ng