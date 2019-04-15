Tracy Wolfson’s bio: age, height, ethnicity, salary, husband

Tracy Wolfson is a respected sportscaster who has interviewed numerous athletes and coaches. She conducts her interviews with high professionalism, earning fame and respect in her career. She has been in the media industry for at least two decades.

The sportscaster covering various events. Photo: @tracywolfson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tracy Wolfson is a female sportscaster who loves her job. She gets to rub shoulders with the top sportspersons and coaches from different parts of the world. This article discusses her age, educational background, career, and marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Tracy Wolfson Gender Female Date of birth 17th March 1975 Age 47 years (as of 2022) Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence Tenafly, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish-American Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 2” Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 33-26-34 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband David Reichel Children 3 Father Jerome Wolfson Mother Josephine Wolfson Alma mater Clarkstown High School North and University of Michigan Profession Sportscaster Twitter @tracywolfson Tracy Wolfson's Instagram @tracywolfson

Who is Tracy Wolfson?

Tracy Wolfson is a well-known sportscaster who has covered Super Bowls, March Madness tournaments, and other big events in American sports. She enjoys socialising and interviewing different stakeholders in the sports industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Tracy Wolfson?

The media personality is 47 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17th March 1975 and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Tracy Wolfson from?

The sportscaster was born and raised in New York, United States of America. She resides with her family in the quiet suburb of Tenafly, New Jersey, United States of America.

What is Tracy Wolfson's nationality?

The media personality's nationality is American. Her ethnicity is Jewish-American. She is a practising Jew who celebrates all Jewish events with her family, especially the Mitzvah.

Family background

The media personality's father is Jerome, and her mother is Josephine. Jerome owns a consultancy firm, while her mother is an art teacher.

What sports did Tracy Wolfson play?

The sportscaster was a tomboy in her childhood years. She played basketball, softball, and tennis. She also enjoyed watching sports and dreamed of becoming a sportscaster since she was seven years old.

She would often watch sports with her father. Her dream was inpired by Willow Bay, who covered sports alongside Ahmad Reshad on NBA Inside Stuff. She plays golf whenever she can.

Educational background

Wolfson went to a local elementary school before proceeding to Clarkstown High School North situated in the New York City suburb of Rockland County.

After graduating from high school, she joined the University of Michigan, where she pursued a Bachelor's degree in Communications.

Career

The journalist started her career in media at CBS Sports in 1997 as a researcher working on the United States Open Tennis, 1997 NCAA Final Four, and 1998 Olympic Winter.

She began her on-air career in 2000 at WZBN in Trenton, New Jersey, where she was employed as a sports anchor. She also made appearances on Long Island News Tonight as a reporter.

She later joined MSG Network, where she covered college football and golf. She worked as a reporter and anchor at MSG. Between 2002 and 2003, she covered Arena Football for ESPN.

She joined CBS sports in 2004, where she works to date. She has been a CBS college football sideline reporter since 2004. This position entails interviewing coaches at the end of each half and giving updates on player injuries.

She is also a reporter for other college games and events, including auto racing, basketball, skiing, gymnastics, ice skating, track and field, tennis, and field and rodeo.

She is also an anchor on CBS Sportsdesk. At CBS Sports, she is the head field/floor reporter for all live CBS Sports football and basketball broadcasts. Some of her career achievements are listed below.

She has covered all the United States Opens and the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four since 2004.

She is a contributor to the NFL on CBS. She files reports on the Super Bowl and does sideline reporting for preseason games.

She did postseason sideline reporting for the NBA on TNT from the 2011-2016 NBA Playoffs.

On 22nd May 2014, it was announced she was the new NFL sideline reporter starting in the 2014 season.

She was the floor reporter for the 2016 NCAA men's basketball championship games on TBS and 2017 on CBS.

She has been the sideline reporter for Super Bowl 50, Super Bowl XLVII, Super Bowl LV, and Super Bowl LIII.

Besides anchoring and reporting, Wolfson has a writing credit. She wrote two episodes of The NFL on CBS. She also produced three episodes of the show. Since 2005, she has been a spokeswoman and MC for various Foundation for Diabetes Research events.

Is Tracy Wolfson in Home Team?

In 2022, the sportscaster made her debut in the acting industry. She featured in Home Team as a Sideline Reporter.

How much does Tracy Wolfson make?

The sportscaster reportedly earns about $1 million annually. She has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Who is Tracy Wolfson's husband?

David Reichel is the name of her husband. He works at Barclays Capital. The two dated for a while before tying the knot on 31st December 2002.

Tracy Wolfson's family comprises five members. She is a mother of three boys. Their names are Dylan, Ari, and Evan. They were born in 2005, 2009, and 2011, respectively. Since the two parents have demanding jobs, they need a full-time nanny to help them run the family.

Where is Tracy Wolfson?

The sportscaster is still working for CBS Sports. She still covers many sports events, and fans can catch her on this network.

How tall is Tracy Wolfson from CBS?

Tracy Wolfson's height is 5’ 2” or 157 centimetres. She weighs about 125 pounds or 57 kilograms, and her body measurements in inches are 33-26-34. Her hair and eyes are dark brown.

Trivia

The biggest challenge she faced in her career was lacking a blueprint and having no mentors to ask how to do it.

A mom-and-pop shop in Trenton gave her her first break in her career.

Her favourite sport to cover is football, and her favourite sport to watch is her kids’ lacrosse games.

She is a four-time Emmy nominee.

She loves nature and loves outdoor settings.

She enjoys travelling and spending time with her family when she is not working.

Tracy Wolfson is a respected sportscaster currently working for CBS Sports. People love her professionalism and eloquence when covering various sports events.

READ ALSO: Ashley Underwood’s bio: what is known about Larry David’s wife?

Legit.ng recently published Ashley Underwood's biography. Underwood is an American film and television producer and entrepreneur. She is also a former nurse who served in local American hospitals.

She came into the limelight after her relationship with actor and comedian Larry David became public. The two moved in together in 2019 and got married in October 2020.

Source: Legit.ng