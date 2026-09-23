Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Yusuf fired back at the Lagos APC after the party announced their expulsion on September 23, 2026

The two politicians said they had already left the APC in July 2026 and joined the Allied Peoples Movement before the expulsion notice was issued

Egunjobi and Yusuf said they still support President Tinubu, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Senator Adebule, and Rt. Hon. Obasa despite leaving the party

Agege, Lagos state - Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Yusuf have pushed back against the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its September 23, 2026 announcement of their expulsion, insisting they had resigned from the party weeks earlier and had already moved on politically.

In a joint statement sent to Legit.ng, the two politicians said they formally left the APC in July 2026 and subsequently joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), with their resignation and defection covered by several newspapers at the time.

Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Azeez Yusuf say they resigned from the APC in July 2026 and later joined the APM.

Source: Original

"For the avoidance of doubt, we resigned from the APC in July 2026 — weeks before the Party announced our purported expulsion on September 23," they said. "The question, therefore, is simple: How can a Party expel people who had already resigned from its membership?"

Why We Left APC - Egunjobi, Yusuf

Egunjobi and Yusuf said their departure followed a breakdown in confidence after they won their respective primary elections but were denied recognition. They said they filed petitions, made representations, and held press conferences in an attempt to resolve the matter internally, but received no satisfactory response from party leadership.

Having exhausted those options, they said the decision to leave was a legitimate political choice, not an act of hostility.

The two men also pointed to the broader pattern of politicians crossing party lines in Nigeria, naming Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who left the APC for the PDP before returning, and Dr Wale Ahmed, who reportedly served as PDP Publicity Secretary and publicly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before later becoming a coordinator for the Tinubu/Hamzat campaign in Agege. They also cited Hon. Yinka Ogundimu, Hon. Jubril AbdulKareem, and Sola Osolana as others who had moved between parties at various points.

"If political movement is acceptable when others do it, why is our own decision suddenly being presented as an offence deserving expulsion? We reject that double standard," the statement read.

We Continue to Support Tinubu and Lagos Leadership**

Despite their exit from the APC, Egunjobi and Yusuf were clear that they remain committed to President Tinubu, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Senator Idiat Adebule, and Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa. They said they are actively working for the Tinubu/Hamzat political project in Agege, even while operating under the APM platform.

"We left a party; we did not abandon our principles, our relationships or the people we believe in," they said, urging supporters to remain calm and focused.

The two politicians described the expulsion announcement as an attempt to use institutional authority to suggest a political decision had been imposed on them, when in fact they had already exercised what they called their constitutional right to leave.

Source: Legit.ng