90 Day Fiancé Season 10 launched on TLC on October 8, 2023, featuring six new couples and one returning pair — all racing to marry within 90 days of a K-1 visa arrival. The season became one of the most dramatic in franchise history, defined above all by Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's open marriage collapsing into a pregnancy with another man. Below is a full breakdown of every couple, their on-screen drama, and where things stand today.

90 day fiancé Season 10’s Jasmine and Gino’s open marriage ended in her pregnancy with someone else. Photo: @jasminepanama, @ashleymichelle_90day (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jasmine Pineda confirmed a pregnancy with boyfriend Matt Branistareanu after she and Gino agreed to an open marriage — the most seismic storyline in Season 10.

confirmed a pregnancy with boyfriend Matt Branistareanu after she and Gino agreed to an open marriage — the most seismic storyline in Season 10. Ashley Michelle filed for divorce from Manuel Velez just before their four-year anniversary in September 2026, making her the latest Season 10 casualty.

filed for divorce from just before their four-year anniversary in September 2026, making her the latest Season 10 casualty. Nikki Exotika and Justin Shutencov never married; he broke up with her via text during filming.

and never married; he broke up with her via text during filming. Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra ultimately split after multiple attempts at reconciliation across three TLC shows.

and ultimately split after multiple attempts at reconciliation across three TLC shows. Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham married in 2023 but appear to have split, with Devin selling her wedding dress in April 2025.

and married in 2023 but appear to have split, with Devin selling her wedding dress in April 2025. The most stable couples from the season are Citra and Sam Wilson and Anali and Clayton Clark, both of whom remain together.

Season 10 couples

Our couple-by-couple updates are drawn from TLC official announcements, verified reporting from In Touch Weekly, TV Insider, Screen Rant, and Monsters & Critics, as well as cast members' own social media posts. We use the most up-to-date information available at the time of publishing, September 2026.

Couple Nationality Current Status Jasmine Pineda & Gino Palazzolo Panama / USA Divorced (filing confirmed) Sophie Sierra & Rob Warne UK / USA Split Ashley Michelle & Manuel Velez USA / Ecuador Divorced (Sept 2026) Nikki Exotika & Justin Shutencov USA / Moldova Broken up Devin Hoofman & Nick Ham USA / South Korea Likely split (2025) Anali Vallejos & Clayton Clark Peru / USA Together Citra Herani & Sam Wilson Indonesia / USA Together, parents

Jasmine Pineda & Gino Palazzolo

Full names: Jasmine Pineda / Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine Pineda / Gino Palazzolo Nationalities: Panamanian / American (Michigan)

Panamanian / American (Michigan) Seasons: Before the 90 Days S5 & S6, 90 Day Fiancé S10, Happily Ever After? S8 & S9, The Last Resort S2

S5 & S6, S10, S8 & S9, S2 Married: June 2023

June 2023 Status: Divorced

Jasmine originally met Gino on a sugar baby website during the Covid-19 pandemic, and their online courtship turned real when she invited him to Panama. In Season 10, Jasmine finally arrived in the U.S. after overcoming major hurdles in the visa process back in Panama.

During The Last Resort Season 2, fans watched as Jasmine asked Gino for an open marriage due to the lack of intimacy in their relationship. She blamed Gino for being selfish and accused him of "satisfying himself" with a pornography addiction — which he denied. Jasmine believed that Matt, a man she met at a local Michigan gym, was the way to resolve their intimacy issues. Although Gino was initially hesitant, he ultimately agreed.

"As terrible as an open marriage sounds, this might be the only way to keep Jasmine in my life."

During The Last Resort's five-part Tell All, Jasmine revealed she was currently pregnant — but Gino was not the father. The Jasmine and Gino era was officially over, and Jasmine filed for divorce from Gino Palazzolo. Gino confirmed the split amid Jasmine's pregnancy with boyfriend Matt Branistareanu's child. The situation took a dramatic turn when Jasmine confirmed her pregnancy.

Sophie Sierra & Rob Warne

Full names: Sophie Sierra / Rob Warne

Sophie Sierra / Rob Warne Nationalities: British / American (Los Angeles)

British / American (Los Angeles) Seasons: 90 Day Fiancé S10, Happily Ever After? S8, The Last Resort S2

S10, S8, S2 Married: Season 10 finale

Season 10 finale Status: Split

Rob is from Los Angeles and starred in Season 10 with Sophie, who is from England. They met on Instagram when Sophie followed him for his looks. They butted heads almost immediately, with Sophie unimpressed by Rob's house, which didn't have an indoor bathroom.

During Happily Ever After? Season 8, Sophie moved out because she found videos from other women on Rob's phone. The two committed to couples therapy and even appeared on The Last Resort, but at the end of that season, Sophie and Rob couldn't make it work and went their separate ways. Rob remains in Texas and has been focusing on fitness and modeling.

Ashley Michelle & Manuel Velez

Full names: Ashley Michelle / Manuel Velez

Ashley Michelle / Manuel Velez Nationalities: American (Rochester, NY) / Ecuadorian

American (Rochester, NY) / Ecuadorian Season: 90 Day Fiancé S10, Happily Ever After? S8

S10, S8 Married: September 2022

September 2022 Status: Divorced (September 2026)

Manuel traveled from Puyo, Ecuador, to Rochester, New York, to marry Ashley. The couple met over a decade ago when Ashley studied abroad in Ecuador and met Manuel at a New Year's Eve party. Despite breaking up after she moved back to the States, their love grew stronger as pen pals and they eventually tried again, tying the knot in 2022.

Manuel questioned the legitimacy of Ashley's witch career — one of many flashpoints in their often-volatile dynamic on screen. Just a day before their four-year anniversary, Ashley revealed on social media that she was "officially asking for a divorce." As of September 7, 2026, Ashley and Manuel have split, with Ashley announcing their divorce on her social media.

Nikki Exotika & Justin Shutencov

Full names: Nikki Exotika (Nikki Sanders) / Igor "Justin" Shutencov

Nikki Exotika (Nikki Sanders) / Igor "Justin" Shutencov Nationalities: American / Moldovan

American / Moldovan Season: 90 Day Fiancé S10

S10 Married: No

No Status: Broken up

Nikki, 47, and Justin, 36, met 17 years ago on a dating site in Moldova. Justin proposed and came to the States on a K-1 visa, but the couple eventually broke up when Justin returned to Moldova.

Drama ensued when Nikki learned Justin had been having "friendly sexual" relationships with other women before he proposed. She was eventually able to forgive him, but he broke up with her via text during the February 25, 2024, episode. They had disagreed about how she was supporting him financially, which led him to end things. Today, Justin appears to be living his life in Moldova, while Nikki recently went through a major health scare, requiring heart surgery, and is currently on the mend.

Devin Hoofman & Nick Ham

Full names: Devin Hoofman / Seungdo "Nick" Ham

Devin Hoofman / Seungdo "Nick" Ham Nationalities: American (Arkansas) / South Korean

American (Arkansas) / South Korean Season: 90 Day Fiancé S10

S10 Married: April 2023

April 2023 Status: Likely split

Devin, originally from Searcy, Arkansas, met Nick, a South Korean electrical engineer working in Australia, through a dating app. They spent a whirlwind three weeks together before starting the K-1 visa process. Their relationship was strained from the start, mostly due to cultural clashes. Nick's parents had to approve of Devin or they wouldn't give their blessing, placing enormous stress on Devin. Nick also struggled with living in Searcy, Arkansas, and fitting in with Devin's large, opinionated family.

90 Day blogger Shabooty shared a screenshot allegedly showing Nick's Bumble dating profile and a post of Devin selling her wedding dress online in April 2025, captioning the snap "Devin and Nick have broken up." In the comment section, Devin appeared to confirm the split, writing, "It doesn't hurt my feeling but if no one buys my dress it will," and directing boyfriend applications to her DMs.

Anali Vallejos & Clayton Clark

Full names: Analí Vallejos / Clayton Clark

Analí Vallejos / Clayton Clark Nationalities: Peruvian / American (Kentucky)

Peruvian / American (Kentucky) Season: 90 Day Fiancé S10, 90 Day Diaries S6

S10, S6 Married: Yes (Season 10)

Yes (Season 10) Status: Together

Clayton first met Anali on a language learning app and spent nearly eight months chatting with her before meeting in person. He spent time with her in Peru, fell for her personality, and proposed. Anali accepted and moved from Peru to the United States on a K-1 visa.

Analí was quickly shocked when she learned Clayton lived in a tiny one-bedroom apartment with his mother, and the couple bickered about the lack of intimacy in their relationship. As their wedding approached, Analí admitted she had concerns and second-guessed the ceremony — but she ultimately made it to the wedding and married Clayton. Despite several red flags, Clayton and Anali successfully made their marriage work and recently announced their return to 90 Day Diaries Season 6.

Citra Herani & Sam Wilson

Full names: Citra Herani / Sam Wilson

Citra Herani / Sam Wilson Nationalities: Indonesian / American (Missouri)

Indonesian / American (Missouri) Season: 90 Day Fiancé S10

S10 Married: Yes (Season 10 finale)

Yes (Season 10 finale) Status: Together

Sam and Citra met through a dating app two years before the show, and on his first visit to Indonesia to meet Citra, he proposed. Both Citra and her father traveled from Indonesia to the United States to live with Sam, but Sam's messy past threatened to win over Citra's father for his blessing.

Sam Wilson was madly in love with Citra, but his past arrest tied to his drug addiction threatened their life together in the United States. Even when Sam converted to Islam and received her father's blessing for the marriage, he still had to worry about whether or not he'd face jail time. Fortunately, he avoided jail time and the couple have been happily married since.

FAQ

What happened to Jasmine and Gino after Season 10?

The former couple starred in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9, where they opened up about their breakup — including Jasmine's pregnancy with another man and Gino's marriage fraud and deportation threats. Jasmine Pineda has filed for divorce from Gino Palazzolo. Jasmine is expecting her third child with new partner Matt Branistareanu.

Are Sophie and Rob Warne from Season 10 still together?

No. The two committed to couples therapy and appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, but at the end of that season, which started airing in December 2024, Sophie and Rob couldn't make it work and went their separate ways. Rob has since been linked to fellow cast member Emma Perry from Before the 90 Days.

Why did Ashley and Manuel split in 2026?

Just a day before their four-year anniversary, Ashley revealed on social media she was "officially asking for a divorce." As of September 7, 2026, Ashley and Manuel have split, with Ashley announcing it on her own social media. Both Jasmine Pineda and Nikki Exotika, who had gotten divorced from their own Season 10 partners, sent Ashley well wishes. Jasmine wrote, "Welcome to the club. Let's have a divorce party together," while Nikki commented, "Dayummm the curse of 90day strikes again!"

Did Nikki Exotika ever marry Justin Shutencov?

No. Nikki and Justin had known each other for nearly two decades before appearing on the show. While many cast members believed Justin didn't want to be with Nikki because she is trans, he maintained their biggest stressor was financial. In the end, Justin broke up with Nikki over text, leading her to claim at the Tell All that he had cheated on her.

Are Citra and Sam Wilson still together?

Yes — they are one of the most stable couples from Season 10. Sam and Citra are expecting a baby, confirmed through their Instagram announcements post-90 Day Fiancé reunion. Sam's conversion to Islam and his battle to stay out of legal trouble gave their story one of the season's most gripping arcs.

We also highlighted facts about 90 Day Fiancé couples still together in 2026 and those whose relationships have ended. The article examines their marriages, separations, divorces, family lives and post-show developments.We also highlighted facts about 90 Day Fiancé couples still together in 2026 and those whose relationships have ended. The article examines their marriages, separations, divorces, family lives and post-show developments.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan emerged as the franchise’s standout success story, welcoming a daughter and building a life together in Thailand. Meanwhile, the surprising breakup of Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, alongside Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s divorce, shows how quickly even fan-favourite relationships can unravel.

Source: Legit.ng